TV Ratings: ‘American Idol” leads FOX Thursday as World Dog Awards tops ‘A to Z’

Fast National ratings for Thursday, January 15, 2015.

Helped by a “Big Bang Theory” repeat on CBS, FOX and “American Idol” had no trouble winning Thursday night in all measures, despite a drop from last Thursday's show.

Nothing else was especially notable among Thursday's numbers, though NBC's “A to Z” doing half-a-Mulaney in the key demo remains impressive in a sad way.

Actually, The CW drawing nearly 2 million viewers for The World Dog Awards is at least semi-notable, especially since it outdrew “A to Z.”

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 2.6 rating for Thursday night, tops in the key demographic. CBS was second with a 1.8 key demo rating, followed at distance by NBC's 0.9 and ABC's 0.8 key demo rating. The CW's 0.4 key demo rating trailed for Thursday.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 10.36 million viewers and a 6.2 rating/10 share for Thursday night. CBS was a close second with a 5.7/10 and 9.22 million viewers. Then there was a big drop to NBC's 2.4/4 and 3.515 million viewers and to the 2.1/3 and 3.06 million viewers for ABC. The CW averaged 1.92 million viewers and a 1.2/2 for the night.

8 p.m. – CBS led the 8 p.m. hour with a “Big Bang Theory” repeat (12.06 million and a 2.5 key demo rating) and a new “Mom” (10.84 million and a 2.4 key demo rating). FOX's “American Idol” averaged 9.83 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo rating in second for the hour. NBC's “The Biggest Loser” averaged 4.22 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating, beating the 3.35 million viewers and 0.8 key demo rating for ABC's “The Taste.” The CW's World Dog Awards averaged 1.94 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “American Idol” moved into first for FOX in the 9 p.m. hour with 10.88 million viewers and a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49. CBS was second with “Two and a Half Men” (9.39 million and a 2.1 key demo) and “The McCarthys” (6.91 million and a 1.5 key demo). ABC's “The Taste” averaged 3.2 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, which beat NBC's “Bad Judge” (2.77 million and a 0.7 key demo) and “A to Z” (1.73 million and a 0.5 key demo). The CW's World Dog Awards averaged 1.91 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Elementary” closed primetime in first for CBS with 8.055 million viewers and a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “Parenthood” averaged 4.08 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating in second. ABC's “How To Get Away With Murder” was third with 2.63 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.