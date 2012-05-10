TV Ratings: ‘American Idol’ leads FOX’s regular Wednesday domination

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, May 9, 2012.

Although “American Idol” was down a bit in its first primetime hour, the FOX singing competition let the network coast to yet another Wednesday win. “Survivor,” meanwhile, gained slightly in its penultimate episode of the season to help CBS finish second in most measures.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 4.4 rating, beating the 2.7 rating for CBS by a wide margin in the key demographic. ABC was third with a 2.5 rating, far ahead of NBC’s 1.3 key demo rating and the 0.4 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 16.08 million viewers and a 9.8 rating/16 share, far ahead of the 6.7/11 and 10.6 million viewers for CBS on Wednesday night. There was a big drop to ABC’s 4.6/7 and 7.11 million viewers and then to NBC’s 3.3/5 and 4.95 million viewers. The CW averaged an estimated 985,000 viewers and a 0.7/1.

8 p.m. – “American Idol” started Wednesday in first with a lower-than-normal 14.9 million viewers and a 4.0 rating among adults 18-49. Perhaps some of those viewers went to CBS’ “Survivor: One World,” which inched up with 9.715 million viewers and a 2.7 key demo rating. ABC was third with “The Middle” (6.56 million and a 1.9 key demo rating) and “Suburgatory” (5.99 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo). NBC’s “Betty White’s Off Their Rockers” averaged 5.49 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating in fourth. The CW’s repeat of “America’s Next Top Model” averaged 920,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – In its second hour, “American Idol” jumped up to 17.25 million viewers and a 4.8 rating among adults 18-49 for an easy win. CBS’ “Criminal Minds” was second with 11.49 million viewers, but third with a 2.8 key demo rating. ABC was second in the key demo and third overall with “Modern Family” (up week-to-week with 10.38 million viewers and a 4.3 key demo) and “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23” (down with 5.8 million viewers and a a 2.3 key demo). NBC’s “Rock Center” averaged 3.645 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating. On The CW, a new “America’s Next Top Model” averaged only 1.05 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – CBS grabbed the lead for the last hour of primetime with 10.6 million viewers and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49 for “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.” ABC’s “Revenge” averaged 6.97 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating, down a sliver overall and up a sliver in the demo. NBC was third with 5.72 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating for the newly renewed “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.