TV Ratings: ‘American Idol’ leads Wednesday FOX win, while ‘Chicago Fire’ tops ‘CSI’

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, February 27, 2013.
Even with another week of declines, FOX’s “American Idol” dominated both of its hours on Wednesday night as the network cruised to ratings wins in all measures.
Gloat-y rivals want you to know this was the smallest “American Idol” Wednesday audience since August 14, 2002.
It wasn’t a night of big gains for anybody, though “Suburgatory,” “Arrow” and “Survivor” were among the shows that rose a little. On the other side, “Nashville” and “CSI” both hit series lows, with “Criminal Minds” also hovering around a series low.
The “CSI” low actually meant that “Chicago Fire” won the 10 p.m. hour in the key demo for the first time against originals on ABC and CBS.
On to the numbers…
Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 3.8 rating for Wednesday night, tops in the key demographic. CBS was far back in second with a 2.4 rating, edging out the 2.2 rating for ABC. NBC’s 1.6 rating was fourth, followed by the 0.9 key demo rating for The CW.
Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 13.15 million viewers and a 7.9 rating/12 share, beating CBS’ 6.3/10 and 9.76 million viewers for the night. ABC was third with a 4.4/7 and 6.875 million viewers, topping NBC’s 3.5/5 and 5.16 million viewers. The CW averaged 2.75 million viewers and a 1.7/3 for Wednesday.
[Univision averaged 3.93 million viewers and a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49 for Wednesday primetime.]
8 p.m. – “American Idol” averaged 12.945 million viewers and a 3.7 rating among adults 18-49 for FOX in the 8 p.m. hour, well in front of the 9.43 million viewers and 2.6 key demo rating for CBS’ “Survivor: Caramoan.” ABC was third with “The Middle” (7.96 million and a 2.1 key demo) and “The Neighbors” (6.12 million and a 1.7 key demo rating). NBC’s “Whitney” (3.55 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo) and “Guys with Kids” (3.15 million and a 1.1 key demo) finished fourth for the hour. The CW’s “Arrow” was a close fifth with 3.26 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – The second hour of “American Idol” rose to 13.35 million viewers and a 4.0 rating among adults 18-49 for FOX. CBS’ “Criminal Minds” was second overall with 10.59 million viewers and third with a 2.6 key demo rating. ABC was second in the key demo and third overall with “Modern Family” (10.59 million and a 3.9 key demo, tying with “Idol”) and “Suburgatory” (6.3 million and a 2.3 key demo). NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” was fourth with 5.58 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating. The CW’s “Supernatural” averaged 2.24 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” still won the 10 p.m. hour with 9.27 million viewers, but slipped to second with a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Chicago Fire” won the hour with a 1.9 key demo rating and finished second with 6.54 million viewers. ABC’s “Nashville” was third with 5.135 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
Dan, have Modern Family’s ratings ever started to reflect the show’s decline in quality? I still watch it because I’m just that way (I still watch The Office and watched every season of Heroes! I’m loyal to a fault!), but I know many friends who’ve abandoned the show.
I know the Emmy’s haven’t caught on yet to MF’s failings, but has America?
Haynie – Those are still massive numbers and “Modern Family” gets one of TV’s biggest DVR bumps, so I would say that the numbers indicate that America is still extremely happy with “Modern Family.” But yeah, numbers have been down a little bit in the spring, which is largely a product of the “Idol” competition, but perhaps a tiny bit a product of fatigue. Most shows don’t do what “Big Bang Theory” has done. Most shows go up and the decline at a certain point. “Modern Family” probably hasn’t reached that decline yet…
-Daniel
Dan are you surprised that Suburgatory hasn’t been able to benefit more from the Modern Family lead-in? I thought it would help the show more than Cougar Town/Happy Endings, but the ratings really haven’t improved much.
Darius – Ratings have often been *down* even with the lead-in. And yeah, that surprises me a tiny bit. There are certain shows that really just exist as islands and can’t be harnessed as launching pads. ABC seems to be learning that “Modern Family” is one of those. The difference is that “Cougar Town” and “Happy Endings” and “Don’t Trust the B—-” all felt like variably poor companions to “Modern Family,” while “Suburgatory” made a lot of sense to me in that slot. ABC has no choice but to keep trying to use it, but it appears that “The Middle” was a more compatible, gracious lead-in for “Suburgatory” than “Modern Family” has proven to be, which disappoints me…
-Daniel
Dan,
What are your thoughts on Nashville? Have you been watching it?
Do you think it sticks around for another season? Is it an especially expensive show to make?
Jobin00 – Haven’t watched last night’s episode, but I’ve been watching “Nashville” regularly. I still think it’s a show of marvelous elements that almost never gel into marvelous episodes. I’m pretty regularly frustrated and disappointed by “Nashville” getting in its own way.
“Nashville” isn’t cheap, but it offers a lot of potential revenue streams and whatnot. And it’s acclaimed in certain circles, which doesn’t hurt. But those ratings are weak. I think ABC would love to bring “Nashville” back and will be looking for any and every excuse, but there’s almost no wiggle room with those ratings. If it gets below a 1.5 in the demo and if it gets below 5 million viewers, it becomes harder and harder to justify. If I had to GUESS? I’d say… 60-40 for renewal? 55-45? Total guess, though…
-Daniel
Appreciate the answer as always.
Agree with you about Nashville getting in its own way. Every political storyline has just felt completely out of place, and is primarily respondsible for dragging the show down, its too bad they decided to include it in the show.
Hey Dan – What’s your best guess as to how many more seasons of Survivor we can expect? Also, any chance that it could move to a cable network once CBS is done with it? Lastly, which cable networks does CBS even own? Thanks Dan!
Bunny – A billion? Honestly, I don’t know. It’s nowhere near the point at which CBS is going to seriously consider axing it. Few more years? I think there’s no chance Probst would want to be involved in a cable version of “Survivor,” so I would guess that when the show runs its course, it’ll take a couple years off and then return. But we’re WAY into the future at that point…
-Daniel
Perfect, I’ll take a billion more! And I’m glad that you don’t see an end in sight! Thanks for your response!
P.S. Any chance that we’ll see some more reality roundup on the podcast anytime soon? Top Chef, Survivor, Idol, etc. Oh yeah, and “Celebrity” Wife Swap
Bunny – This week may be slow enough to justify a reality roundup, actually… We’ll see!
-Daniel
Sweet!!! Does Duck Dynasty fit into that group with its 8.6 million viewers? Or does that fit into the NBC Sucks segment? Also, NBC should start airing The Talking Duck and discuss each episode of Duck Dynasty. Can’t do much worse and can’t be too expensive.
Do the cable networks provide ratings for the Fast Nationals? I have heard that “Duck Dynasty”, “Walking Dead”, and even “Talking Dead” regularly beat broadcast network shows. I’d be interested to see how the top-rated cable shows compare when the ratings are close.
American Idol is nothing but trash. It used to be good. This years judges brought the show down. I will never watch again.