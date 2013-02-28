TV Ratings: ‘American Idol’ leads Wednesday FOX win, while ‘Chicago Fire’ tops ‘CSI’

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, February 27, 2013.

Even with another week of declines, FOX’s “American Idol” dominated both of its hours on Wednesday night as the network cruised to ratings wins in all measures.

Gloat-y rivals want you to know this was the smallest “American Idol” Wednesday audience since August 14, 2002.

It wasn’t a night of big gains for anybody, though “Suburgatory,” “Arrow” and “Survivor” were among the shows that rose a little. On the other side, “Nashville” and “CSI” both hit series lows, with “Criminal Minds” also hovering around a series low.

The “CSI” low actually meant that “Chicago Fire” won the 10 p.m. hour in the key demo for the first time against originals on ABC and CBS.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 3.8 rating for Wednesday night, tops in the key demographic. CBS was far back in second with a 2.4 rating, edging out the 2.2 rating for ABC. NBC’s 1.6 rating was fourth, followed by the 0.9 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 13.15 million viewers and a 7.9 rating/12 share, beating CBS’ 6.3/10 and 9.76 million viewers for the night. ABC was third with a 4.4/7 and 6.875 million viewers, topping NBC’s 3.5/5 and 5.16 million viewers. The CW averaged 2.75 million viewers and a 1.7/3 for Wednesday.

[Univision averaged 3.93 million viewers and a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49 for Wednesday primetime.]

8 p.m. – “American Idol” averaged 12.945 million viewers and a 3.7 rating among adults 18-49 for FOX in the 8 p.m. hour, well in front of the 9.43 million viewers and 2.6 key demo rating for CBS’ “Survivor: Caramoan.” ABC was third with “The Middle” (7.96 million and a 2.1 key demo) and “The Neighbors” (6.12 million and a 1.7 key demo rating). NBC’s “Whitney” (3.55 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo) and “Guys with Kids” (3.15 million and a 1.1 key demo) finished fourth for the hour. The CW’s “Arrow” was a close fifth with 3.26 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – The second hour of “American Idol” rose to 13.35 million viewers and a 4.0 rating among adults 18-49 for FOX. CBS’ “Criminal Minds” was second overall with 10.59 million viewers and third with a 2.6 key demo rating. ABC was second in the key demo and third overall with “Modern Family” (10.59 million and a 3.9 key demo, tying with “Idol”) and “Suburgatory” (6.3 million and a 2.3 key demo). NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” was fourth with 5.58 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating. The CW’s “Supernatural” averaged 2.24 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” still won the 10 p.m. hour with 9.27 million viewers, but slipped to second with a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Chicago Fire” won the hour with a 1.9 key demo rating and finished second with 6.54 million viewers. ABC’s “Nashville” was third with 5.135 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.