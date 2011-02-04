TV Ratings: ‘American Idol’ lets FOX carry competitive Thursday

Fast National ratings for Thursday, February 3, 2011.

Facing tough competition on the first night of the February Sweeps period, “American Idol” held onto almost all of its Thursday audience and although “Bones” took a big drop, FOX won the night in all key measures.

Meanwhile, the competition took a big bite out of NBC’s comedies, particularly “Parks and Recreation” and the nearly-dead “Perfect Couples.”

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 5.4 rating for the night, beating the 3.1 ratings for ABC and CBS in the coveted demographic. NBC was fourth with a 2.3 rating, followed by the 1.2 rating for The CW.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 15.98 million viewers to go with an 8.8 rating/14 share. CBS was a close second overall with an 8.2/13 and 13.67 million viewers. ABC was well back in third with a 5.3/8 and 8.73 million viewers, still far ahead of the 4.73 million and 2.8/4 for NBC. The CW’s 1.6/3 and 2.79 million viewers trailed.

8 p.m. – FOX started the night in first with the 21.78 million viewers and 7.5 rating among adults 18-49 for “American Idol,” both down only slightly from last week’s totals. CBS was far behind in second with the resilient “The Big Bang Theory” (13.815 million and 4.3 demo rating) and a so-so “$#*! My Dad Says” (10.5 million and a 2.8 demo). ABC was third with the 7.94 million viewers and 2.5 demo for “Wipeout.” On NBC, “Community” (4.345 million and a 2.0 demo) was down slightly and “Perfect Couples” (3.065 million and a 1.4 demo) was down slightly more. The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries” averaged 3.18 million viewers and a 1.4 demo rating, both off from last week’s return.

9 p.m. – CBS moved into first overall in the 10 p.m. hour with 13.8 million viewers for “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” though the procedural was fourth for the hour in the 18-49 demographic. ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” was second with 11.1 million viewers and averaged a 4.2 rating to win the key demo. FOX’s “Bones” dipped to 10.18 million viewers (after drawing over 12 million last week), but still held second in the key demo with a 3.3 rating. NBC’s “The Office” (7.3 million and a 3.7 demo) was down, but “Parks and Recreation” (5.05 million and a 2.5 demo) was down more. The CW’s “Nikita” averaged 2.41 million viewers and a 0.9 demo rating in fifth.

10 p.m. – “The Mentalist” closed primetime in first for CBS with 15.05 million viewers and a 2.8 demo rating. ABC’s “Private Practice” was on the low side with 7.14 million viewers and a 2.6 demo. NBC’s “30 Rock” (4.84 million viewers and a 2.4 demo) and “Outsourced” (3.8 million and a 1.8 demo) trailed.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.