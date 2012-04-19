TV Ratings: ‘American Idol’ lets FOX coast to another Wednesday win

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, April 18, 2012.

The recent across-the-boards ratings decline took a small nibble out of Wednesday numbers for “American Idol,” but the FOX talent show actually added a few overall viewers in helping the network roll to another easy primetime victory.

Also of ratings note, “Revenge” had a solid return for ABC, which also saw only a moderate drop for “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23,” while “Survivor,” “America’s Next Top Model” and “Betty White’s Off Their Rockers” were among the shows that saw minor demographic growth on Wednesday.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 4.7 rating for Wednesday night, far ahead of ABC’s 2.4 rating and the 2.0 rating for CBS in the key demographic. NBC averaged a 1.2 key demo rating, while The CW posted a 0.5 key demo rating.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 16.47 million viewers and a 10.0 rating/16 share for Wednesday primetime. CBS was a distant second with a 5.0/8 and 7.87 million viewers, beating ABC’s 4.5/7 and 7.04 million. NBC was fourth with a 2.9/5 and 4.42 million. The CW averaged a 0.8/1 and 1.245 million viewers for Wednesday night.

8 p.m. – The first hour of “American Idol” averaged 15.88 million viewers and a 4.6 rating among adults 18-49 for FOX. CBS’ “Survivor: One World” was a distant second with 9.38 million viewers and a 2.7 key demo rating. ABC was third with a repeat of “The Middle” (4.655 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating) and a new “Suburgatory” (5.755 million and a 2.0 key demo). NBC was fourth with “Betty White’s Off Their Rockers” (6.21 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating) and “Best Friends Forever” (3.15 million and a 0.9 key demo rating). The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” repeat averaged 1.14 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – The second hour of “American Idol” improved to 17.05 million viewers and a 4.8 rating among adults 18-49 for FOX. ABC was second with “Modern Family” (10.07 million and a 4.0 key demo) and “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23” (6.59 million and a 2.6 key demo). CBS’ “Criminal Minds” repeat was third with 7.49 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating. On NBC, “Rock Center” drew 2.87 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating, holding off the 1.35 million and 0.6 key demo rating for The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model.”

10 p.m. – “Revenge” returned to ABC and won the 10 p.m. hour with 7.58 million viewers and a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49, basically flat with the show’s last original episode back in February. CBS’ repeat of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” averaged 6.74 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating. NBC’s new “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” was third with 5.72 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.