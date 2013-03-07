TV Ratings: ‘American Idol’ Men lead FOX on repeat-fueled Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, March 6, 2013.

Wednesday’s “American Idol” performance episode was up from Tuesday’s off-schedule installment and only down the slightest bit from last Wednesday’s show, as FOX easily won the night in all measures.

On a night with very few originals, “Whitney” was up, “Suburgatory” and “Survivor” were down and “The Neighbors” was encouragingly flat.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 3.7 rating for Wednesday night, tops in the key demographic. CBS was far back in second with a 1.9 rating, followed by ABC’s 1.5 rating, NBC’s 1.1 rating and the 0.4 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, FOX averaged 12.71 million viewers and a 7.6 rating/12 share, far ahead of CBS’ 7.91 million viewers and 5.1/8 for Wednesday night. ABC was third with 4.76 million viewers and a 3.1/5, with NBC’s 2.6/4 and 3.85 million viewers following. The CW averaged 1.43 million viewers and a 0.9/1 for Wednesday.

[Univision averaged nearly 4.3 million viewers and a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49 for Wednesday primetime.]

8 p.m. – “American Idol” started primetime in first with 12.63 million viewers and a 3.7 rating among adults 18-49 for FOX. CBS’ “Survivor: Caramoan” was second with 9.36 million viewers and a 2.5 key demo rating. On ABC, “The Middle” drew 5.93 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating for a repeat, while a new “Neighbors” averaged 5.61 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating, almost identical to what it did the previous week with a new “Middle” as its lead-in. NBC was fourth with a new “Whitney” (3.845 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating) and a “Whitney” repeat (2.86 million and a 1.0 key demo). The CW’s “Arrow” repeat averaged 1.74 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – The second hour of “American Idol” averaged 12.78 million viewers and a 3.7 rating among adults 18-49 to lead the 9 p.m. hour for FOX. CBS’ “Criminal Minds” repeat was second overall with 7.27 million viewers and third with a 1.7 key demo rating. ABC was third overall and second in the key demo with a “Modern Family” repeat (6.1 million and a 2.0 key demo) and a new “Suburgatory” (4.62 million and a 1.7 key demo). On NBC, a “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” repeat drew 4.25 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating, topping the 1.11 million viewers and 0.4 key demo rating for The CW’s “Supernatural” repeat.

10 p.m. – A “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” repeat won the 10 p.m. hour for CBS with 7.11 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Chicago Fire” repeat was second with 3.95 million and a 1.0 key demo, edging out the 3.14 million viewers and 1.0 key demo for ABC’s “Nashville” repeat.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.