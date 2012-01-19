TV Ratings: ‘American Idol’ premiere plummets, but FOX wins Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, January 18, 2012.
While every single series currently on TV would kill for the young adult numbers delivered by “American Idol” on Wednesday night, there’s no denying or spinning that FOX’s talent show juggernaut took a steep drop in the premiere of its 11th installment, plummeting in both total viewers and the advertiser-coveted demographic.
Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 7.2 rating, far below the 9.7 key demo rating “American Idol” drew for last January’s two-hour premiere in Fast Nationals. ABC averaged a 3.0 rating for the night in the key demographic, beating CBS’ 2.5 rating, the 1.5 rating for NBC and The CW’s 0.5 rating.
Overall, FOX averaged a 12.2 rating/19 share and 21.61 million viewers, compared to a 14.1/22 and 26.06 million in Wednesday Fast Nationals for last January’s “Idol” premiere. CBS was a distant second with 11.24 million viewers and a 7.1/11, beating ABC’s 8.06 million viewers and 5.0/8. NBC was fourth with a 3.8/6 and 5.7 million viewers. The CW averaged 1.06 million viewers and a 0.7/1.
[Univision averaged 3.13 million viewers and a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 for Wednesday night.
8 p.m. – FOX’s “American Idol” started primetime in first with 21.26 million viewers and a 6.9 rating among adults 18-49, suggesting that once “Idol” settles this season, “NCIS” may be able to hold onto its position as TV’s most watched show overall. CBS aired an “NCIS” repeat and finished a distant second with 9.09 million viewers. “Idol” took a bite out of ABC’s “The Middle” (8.15 million and a 2.6 key demo) and “Suburgatory” (7.02 million and a 2.5 key demo), which still came in second among young viewers for the hour. “Idol” had even greater impact on NBC’s comedy block of “Whitney” (4.3 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo) and “Are You There, Chelsea?” (4.27 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo. Also slipping a bit was “One Tree Hill,” which averaged 1.52 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating for The CW.
9 p.m. – “American Idol” rose to 21.95 million viewers and a 7.5 rating among adults 18-49 to rule the 9 p.m. hour for FOX. CBS was second overall with 12.825 million viewers and third with a 3.2 key demo rating for “Criminal Minds.” ABC’s “Modern Family” (11.805 million and a 5.0 key demo rating) was almost untouched by “Idol,” but “Happy Endings” (6.22 million and a 2.9 key demo) slipped a little. NBC was fourth with the 6.41 million viewers and 1.1 key demo rating for “Harry’s Law.” On The CW, an encore of “Remodeled” averaged 605,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – CBS closed primetime in first with 11.81 million viewers and a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49 for “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.” ABC’s “Revenge” was a sturdy second with 7.58 million viewers and a 2.5 key demo rating, actually up a little bit from last week. NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” averaged 6.41 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating, down significantly from last week.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
Yikes. Not that Idol did “badly”, but that’s worse than I expected. Also seems odd given that most episodes have a huge jump in their second hours and in terms of total viewers, nothing last night.
Brendan – Yup. I think that’s all correct. The big question will always be how big the “Idol” drop is gonna be. Is there a core audience that will remain and how huge is that core audience is going to be? Because the drop from premiere night is always big for “Idol,” but the show can’t really afford too big a drop from here…
It’ll be interesting to watch…
A drop from last season’s numbers was guaranteed. Last year you had the curiosity of Lopez and Tyler joining the show. Now that’s worn off, plus you had a lot of people turned off by the show’s outcome. Scotty and Lauren were both polarizing figures in the finale.
I think this show is done. Dead show walking. Last night, while there were a few talented singers in the bunch, showed me nothing new. It was like every other season. Nothing fresh. And it was painful to watch Randy try to be the “mean one” – taking Simon’s place – with such memorable quips as “that was awful” – “just terrible, dude.” The ratings fell off 23% for a reason. America is tired of it.
7.2 rating 18-49 is NOT by *any* stretch of the imagination a “dead show walking.” And it’s not by *any* stretch of the imagination proof America is tired of it.
It’s definitely proof that interest in the most popular show on TV is waning. As happens…
I’ll never understand American TV viewing habits
Agreed.
Agreed.