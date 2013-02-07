TV Ratings: ‘American Idol’ takes a Hollywood dip, dominates Wednesday for FOX

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, February 6, 2013.

Although it was down a chunk from last week, “American Idol” won both of its Wednesday primetime hours comfortably, topping “Criminal Minds” and “Modern Family” without issue, as FOX won the night with ease.

Among other Wednesday notables, “Arrow” was up a little for The CW, while raised competition led to a drop for NBC’s “Chicago Fire.”

For the night, FOX averaged a 4.6 rating among adults 18-49, far ahead of ABC’s 2.2 rating and CBS’ 2.1 rating in the key demographic. NBC’s 1.5 rating and the 1.0 key demo rating for The CW followed.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 14.18 million viewers and an 8.4 rating.13 share for Wednesday primetime. CBS was second with a 6.5/10 and 10.01 million viewers, way in front of the 4.5/7 and 6.88 million viewers for ABC. NBC’s 3.4/5 and 5.02 million viewers finished fourth and The CW averaged a 1.6/2 and 2.59 million viewers for the night.

[Univision averaged 3.61 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 for Wednesday.]





8 p.m. – “American Idol” drew 14.06 million viewers and did a 4.4 rating among adults 18-49 for the 8 p.m. hour. ABC was second with “The Middle” (8.41 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo) and “The Neighbors” (6.33 million and a 1.8 key demo). CBS’ repeat of “Person of Interest” was third with 7.26 million viewers and tied for third with a 1.2 key demo rating (and “Survivor” returns next week). NBC was a distant fourth with “Whitney” (3.53 million and a 1.2 key demo) and “Guys with Kids” (3.19 million and a 1.2 key demo). On The CW, “Arrow” averaged 2.95 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – In its second hour, “American Idol” ticked up to 14.3 million viewers and a 4.7 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Criminal Minds” averaged 11.83 million viewers and did a 2.7 key demo rating, tying its series low. ABC was third overall and second in the key demo with “Modern Family” (10.14 million and a 3.8 key demo) and the usual huge drop to “Suburgatory” (5.88 million and a 2.1 key demo). NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” was down from last week with 5.185 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating. “Supernatural” averaged 2.22 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – CBS took over first for the 10 p.m. hour with 10.93 million viewers and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49 for the first part of a “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” crossover with “CSI: NY.” NBC’s “Chicago Fire” was second with 6.515 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating, topping the 5.25 million viewers and 1.7 key demo rating for “Nashville.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.