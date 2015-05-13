TV Ratings: ‘American Idol’ Tuesday finale loses to ‘S.H.I.E.L.D’ and ‘Undateable’

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, May 12, 2015.

The finales for “NCIS” and “NCIS: New Orleans” were easily Tuesday's most watched shows overall, but “The Voice” led among young viewers and helped NBC eke out a key demo tie for the night.

Mostly Tuesday's ratings were on the steady side, though the two-hour finale of “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” was down, as was the first night of FOX's “American Idol” finale.

The “Idol” Tuesday finale actually finished fourth in its time period, even behind the NBC's “Undateable” in the key demo.

Let's get to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC and CBS both averaged a 1.6 rating for Tuesday night, tops in the key demographic. ABC was third with a 1.4 key demo rating, followed by FOX's 1.2 rating and the 1.0 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, CBS dominated with an estimated 12.32 million viewers and a 7.8 rating/13 share for Tuesday primetime. There was a big drop to NBC's 6.58 million viewers and 4.3/7, followed by ABC's 3.9/7 and 5.95 million viewers. FOX was fourth with 4.36 million viewers and a 2.9/5, while The CW averaged 2.63 million viewers and a 1.7/3 for the night.

8 p.m. – “NCIS” averaged 14.745 million viewers in its season finale, winning the 8 p.m. hour overall, but finishing second with a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “Dancing with the Stars” results averaged 9.955 million viewers for second and a 1.5 key demo rating for third, compared to the 8.98 million viewers and 2.1 key demo rating for NBC's “The Voice.” The CW's “The Flash” averaged 3.51 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating, beating the 3.23 million viewers and 1.2 million viewers for FOX's “Hell's Kitchen.”

9 p.m. – “NCIS: New Orleans” won the 9 p.m. hour with 13.52 million viewers and a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49. FOX's “American Idol” was second with 5.49 million viewers and fourth with a 1.2 key demo rating. ABC's “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” averaged 4.22 million viewers in its first hour to edge out the 4.13 million viewers for NBC's “Undateable,” while both networks did a 1.3 key demo rating. The CW's “iZombie” averaged 1.76 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “CSI: Cyber” averaged 8.7 million viewers to win the 10 p.m. hour overall, but finished third with a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “Chicago Fire” finale drew 6.63 million viewers and an hour-winning 1.5 key demo rating. The last hour of the “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” finale averaged 3.685 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating for ABC.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.