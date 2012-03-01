TV Ratings: ‘American Idol’ Women carry FOX on Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, February 29, 2012.

The Top 12 performances by the “American Idol” women drew a bigger audience on Wednesday than their male counterparts did the night before, but the “Idol” Men drew a bigger audience of young viewers. FOX won both nights, so draw your own conclusions.

The week-to-week comparison for “Idol” was similar — up in viewers, but down in the key demo — which allowed many of the competing shows on ABC and CBS to have slight week-to-week increases.

Meanwhile, it was a weak launch for the new installment of “America’s Next Top Model” on The CW.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 4.9 rating for Wednesday night, easily beating ABC and CBS’ 2.9 ratings in the key demographic. NBC was a distant fourth with a 1.2 rating, still doubling up the 0.6 rating for The CW.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 17.03 million viewers and a 10.0 rating/16 share for Wednesday night, far ahead of the 7.0/11 and 11.43 million viewers for CBS. ABC was fourth with a 5.1/8 and 8.06 million viewers. Then there was a big drop top NBC’s 4.03 million and 2.8/4 and to The CW’s 1.0/1 and 1.42 million viewers.

8 p.m. – FOX’s “American Idol” started primetime in first with nearly 16.5 million viewers and a 4.7 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Survivor: One World” was second with 10.56 million viewers and a 2.9 key demo rating. ABC followed with “The Middle” (8.49 million and a 2.6 key demo rating) and “Suburgatory” (7.19 million viewers and a 2.4 key demo rating). was far back with “Whitney” (4.13 million and a 1.5 key demo) and “Are You There, Chelsea?” (3.54 million and a 1.3 key demo). The CW’s “One Tree Hill” averaged 1.555 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “American Idol” was up to 17.56 million viewers and a 5.1 key demo rating to win the 9 p.m. hour for FOX. CBS’ “Criminal Minds” was second with 12.5 million viewers and third with a 3.1 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Modern Family” (11.68 million and a 4.8 key demo) and “Happy Endings” (6.18 million and a 2.8 key demo) were both up. NBC’s “Rock Center with Brian Williams” averaged 2.89 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating. There were years “America’s Next Top Model” would have competed with those “Rock Center” numbers, but instead the CW competition show averaged 1.29 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” dropped from last week with 11.22 million viewers and a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49, but still was able to hold off the 7.42 million viewers and 2.4 key demo rating for “Revenge.” NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” averaged 5.38 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating in third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.