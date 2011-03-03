TV Ratings: ‘American Idol’ Women top the Men as FOX rules Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, March 2, 2011.

The 90 minutes of performances for the Top 12 Women on Wednesday topped Tuesday’s performances by the Top 12 Men and contributed to another easy primetime win for FOX.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 6.5 rating, doubling the 3.2 rating for CBS in the key demographic. ABC’s 2.3 rating was good for third, with NBC’s 1.2 rating in fourth. The CW was fifth with a 0.7 rating.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 18.785 million viewers to go with a 10.6 rating/17 share. CBS was second with a 7.1/12 and nearly 12 million viewers. There was a big drop to ABC in third with a 4.3/7 and 6.86 million viewers and then to NBC’s 2.5/4 and 4.07 million. The CW stayed fifth with 1.56 million viewers.

8 p.m. – The first hour of FOX’s “American Idol” averaged 21.75 million viewers and a 7.4 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Survivor: Redemption Island” continued to hold steady against the “Idol” onslaught, averaging 11.34 million viewers and a 3.4 demo rating. ABC was third with new episodes of “The Middle” (8.115 million and a 2.3 demo) and “Better With You” (5.93 million and a 1.8 demo). NBC’s “Minute To Win It” repeat averaged only 3.32 million viewers and a 1.0 demo, holding off the 2 million viewers and 0.9 demo for The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model,” which drooped from last week.

9 p.m. – FOX stayed in first for the hour with “American Idol” (24.24 million and a 8.4 demo rating) and a huge drop to “Traffic Light” (7.4 million and a 2.8 demo), though that freshman comedy still drew its biggest audience to date [Well, duh]. “Criminal Minds” was up for CBS, averaging 14.33 million viewers and a 3.6 demo, rising particularly in its second half-hour. ABC was third with “Modern Family” (10.11 million viewers and a 4.1 demo rating) and “Mr. Sunshine” (7.03 million and a 2.4 demo). NBC’s “Minute to Win It” averaged 3.55 million viewers and a 1.0 demo for fourth. The CW’s “Shedding for the Wedding” averaged 1.12 million viewers and a 0.4 demo rating in its second airing.

10 p.m. – CBS moved into first in the 10 p.m. hour with 10.32 million viewers and a 2.6 demo rating for “Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior,” which improved in its third week, thanks in no small part to NBC’s repeat of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” which averaged 5.34 million viewers in second, finishing third in the demo. A new “Off the Map” averaged 4.98 million viewers and a 1.7 demo rating for ABC.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.