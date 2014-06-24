TV Ratings: ‘American Ninja Warrior,’ ’24: Live Another Day’ lead Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, June 23, 2014.

“American Ninja Warrior” continues to develop as a summer hit for NBC, leading the network to a Monday win among young viewers, while “24: Live Another Day” dipped in the demo but rose overall, helping FOX win in total viewers.

Among other notables, FOX's “MasterChef” was down an insignificant amount, ABC's “Mistresses” was up an insignificant amount and The CW's “Beauty and the Beast” was generally insignificant (and down a hair in viewers).

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 1.6 rating for Monday night, edging out FOX's 1.5 rating in the key demographic. ABC was a close third with a 1.3 key demo rating, followed by CBS' 0.9 key demo rating. The CW averaged a 0.4 key demo rating for Monday.

Overall, though, FOX averaged an estimated 5.32 million viewers and a 3.3 rating/6 share for Monday primetime, compared to the 3.5/6 and 5.14 million viewers for ABC. NBC was a close third with 4.82 million viewers and a 2.8/5, compared to the 3.1/5 and 4.73 million viewers for CBS. The CW averaged 1.2 million viewers and a 0.7/1.

8 p.m. – ABC started primetime in first overall with nearly 6 million viewers for “The Bachelorette,” which finished second with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49. FOX's “MasterChef” was second with 4.93 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.7 key demo rating. Repeats of “2 Broke Girls” and “Mom” had CBS in third with 4.73 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating, while NBC's “Last Comic Standing” encore also did a 1.0 key demo rating with 3.55 million viewers. The CW's new “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” and a repeat averaged 1.6 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “The Bachelorette” stayed in first for the 9 p.m. hour with 5.77 million viewers for ABC, finishing second with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49. FOX's “24: Live Another Day” averaged 5.72 million viewers in second and finished third with a 1.4 key demo rating. Repeats of “Mike & Molly” and “Two and a Half Men” averaged 5.11 million viewers for third and a 1.1 key demo rating in fourth. NBC's “American Ninja Warrior” was fourth overall with 4.94 million viewers, but won the hour with a 1.7 key demo rating. The CW's “Beauty and the Beast” averaged 794,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “American Ninja Warrior” stormed into first for NBC with 5.97 million viewers and a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49 in the 10 p.m. hour. CBS' “Under the Dome: Inside Chester's Mill” recap special averaged 4.34 million viewers for second and a 0.8 key demo rating for third, compared to the 3.66 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating for ABC's “Mistresses.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.