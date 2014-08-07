TV Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ & ‘Big Brother’ split Wednesday for NBC & CBS

Fast affiliate ratings for Wednesday, August 6, 2014.

“America's Got Talent” and “Big Brother” carried NBC and CBS to a Wednesday tie among young adults (though NBC won easily among total viewers), while “Taxi Brooklyn” and “Extant” continued their stalemate at 10.

For the night, NBC averaged a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 and 7.16 million viewers overall, while CBS had a 1.4 and 5.65 million viewers. FOX was third (1.1, 3.71 million), followed by ABC (0.8, 3.23 million) and the CW (0.4, 1.02 million).

8 p.m. — CBS won the hour with “Big Brother” (2.1, 6.39 million), followed by “America's Got Talent” on NBC (1.1, 6 million), “So You Think You Can Dance” on FOX (1.1, 3.75 million), repeats of “The Middle” and “The Goldbergs” on ABC (1.0, 3.91 million) and “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” on the CW (0.5, 1.47 million).

9 p.m. — NBC took over with more “America's Got Talent” (2.0, 10.02 million), followed by “Modern Family” and “Middle” repeats on ABC (1.1, 3.69 million), more “So You Think You Can Dance” on FOX (1.1, 3.68 million), a “Criminal Minds” repeat on CBS (1.0, 4.64 million) and a “The 100” repeat on the CW (0.2, 575,000).

10 p.m. — CBS' “Extant” 1.0, 5.91 million) finished a few hundred thousand viewers ahead of NBC's “Taxi Brooklyn” (1.0, 5.46 million), with a repeat of ABC's “Nashville: On the Record” special (0.4, 2.08 million) in third place.



All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.