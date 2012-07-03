TV Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ gives NBC Monday win

Fast National ratings for Monday, July 2, 2012.

An extra-long “America’s Got Talent” carried NBC to an easy Monday win in the Nielsens, though FOX continued to get a consistent performance from its Gordon Ramsay double-feature and ABC from “The Bachelorette,” while few are watching ABC’s “The Glass House.”

For the night, NBC averaged a 2.7 rating in the 18-49 year-old demographic, and 9.7 million viewers overall. FOX was second with a 2.3 and 5.6 million, followed by ABC (2.1, 6 million), CBS (0.9, 4.2 million) and the CW (0.2, 542,000).

8 p.m. — NBC split the hour between the U.S. Olympic Trials in swimming and the start of “America’s Got Talent,” and as a result wound up in third place in the demo, with a 2.0 to a 2.4 for both ABC’s “The Bachelorette” and FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen.” But NBC’s combo won the hour’s total viewer crown, with 7.6 million viewers to 7.3 million for ABC and 5.8 million for FOX. CBS repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “2 Broke Girls” were a distant fourth (1.1, 3.7 million), followed by a “Breaking Pointe” rerun on the CW (0.2, 720,000).

9 p.m. — With only “Got Talent” in the hour, NBC cruised to an easy win, with a 3.1 demo rating and 10.6 million viewers. “The Bachelorette” (2.6, 7.5 million) was second for ABC, followed by FOX’s “Masterchef” (2.3, 5.4 million), repeats of “Two and a Half Men” and “Mike & Molly” on CBS (0.9, 4.2 million) and a “90210” rerun on the CW (0.1, 364,000).

10 p.m. — “America’s Got Talent” with another easy win (3.1, 10.8 million), followed way off in the distance by ABC’s “The Glass House” (1.2, 3.3 million) and a “Hawaii Five-0” repeat on CBS (0.9, 4.8 million).

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.