TV Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ leads another NBC Tuesday win

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, August 30, 2011.

Although it was down from last week’s bounce-back performance, “America’s Got Talent” delivered enough Tuesday juice to give NBC an easy win among young viewers and a slim victory over CBS’ procedural repeats.

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.4 rating for the night, beating ABC and CBS’ 1.5 rating in the key demographic. FOX averaged a 0.8 rating for the night, while The CW could muster only a 0.3 rating.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 8.76 million viewers and a 5.5 rating/9 share in primetime, edging out CBS’ 5.5/9 and 8.27 million viewers. ABC was well back with a 2.6/4 and nearly 4.4 million viewers. FOX’s 1.6/3 and 2.365 million viewers topped the 0.5/1 and 646,000 viewers for The CW.

[For the night, Univision averaged 3.82 million viewers and a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49, so fourth overall and second in the key demographic.]

8 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first overall with 8.86 million viewers for “NCIS.” ABC’s “Wipeout” repeat was second overall with 5.89 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “It’s Worth What?” was third overall with 4.49 million viewers and third with a 1.2 key demo rating (both up slightly from last week). FOX’s “Glee” averaged 2.56 million viewers, better than the 749,000 viewers for “90210” on The CW.

9 p.m. – “America’s Got Talent” stormed into first for the 9 p.m. hour with 10.59 million viewers and a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49. CBS was second with 8.65 million viewers for “NCIS: Los Angeles.” ABC’s “Take the Money & Run” was far back with 3.93 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating (both down very slightly from last week). FOX’s “Raising Hope” episodes averaged 2.17 million viewers, more than the 544,000 viewers for The CW’s “Shedding For The Wedding.”

10 p.m. – “America’s Got Talent” remained in first for the 10 p.m. hour, averaging 11.2 million viewers and a 3.2 key demo rating for NBC. Another “NCIS” episode averaged 7.295 million viewers for CBS in second. ABC’s “Combat Hospital” averaged 3.37 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, both down negligibly from last week’s numbers.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

