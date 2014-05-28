TV Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent,’ ‘Night Shift’ premieres help NBC rule Tuesday

NBC

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, May 27, 2014.

“America's Got Talent” returned nearly flat with last year — Down 3 percent if you want to quibble — and combined with a respectable premiere for “The Night Shift” to help NBC score commanding Tuesday wins in all measure.

NBC wants you to know that “The Night Shift” had the biggest NBC summer drama series debut since… “The Philanthropist” in 2009.

Among other notables, “Extreme Weight Loss” premiered well enough to put ABC in second for Tuesday in the key demo, while CBS' procedural repeats buoyed an easy second place finish overall.

Meanwhile, FOX's “I Wanna Marry 'Harry'” and “Riot” hit embarrassingly low levels, though “Riot” did it while rising from its previous episode. “Harry,” stripped of its “Idol” lead-in, tied with a “Supernatural” repeat on The CW among young viewers. Ouch.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.5 rating for Tuesday night, easily beating ABC's 1.2 rating and CBS' 1.1 rating in the key demographic. FOX was fourth with a 0.5 key demo rating, ahead of the 0.3 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 10.53 million viewers and a 6.2 rating/10 share for Tuesday, topping the 7.48 million viewers and 5.1/8 for CBS. ABC was far back in third with 3.83 million viewers and a 2.5/4, which beat the combined totals for FOX (1.29 million and a 0.9/1) and The CW (1.005 million and a 0.7/1).

8 p.m. – The first hour of “America's Got Talent” averaged 11.4 million viewers and a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC. CBS' repeat of “NCIS” was second overall with 9.28 million viewers and tied for second with a 1.2 key demo rating. There was a big drop to the 3.83 million viewers for the first hour of ABC's “Extreme Weight Loss,” which also did a 1.2 key demo rating. FOX's “Riot” averaged 1.39 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating, safely ahead of the 948,000 viewers and 0.3 key demo rating for The CW's “Originals” repeat.

9 p.m. – “America's Got Talent” rose to 12.42 million viewers and a 3.2 rating among adults 18-49 in the 9 p.m. hour for NBC. CBS' “NCIS: Los Angeles” was second overall with 7.84 million viewers and third with a 1.1 key demo rating. ABC's “Extreme Weight Loss” was third with 3.92 million viewers and second with a 1.4 key demo rating. FOX's “I Wanna Marry 'Harry'” was fourth with 1.2 million viewers, nipping the 1.06 million for The CW's “Supernatural” repeat, while both shows averaged a 0.4 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “The Night Shift” premiered with 7.78 million viewers and a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49, which has to count as a big success for NBC, as the medical drama even did a respectable 7.36 million viewers and 1.5 key demo rating in its second half-hour. CBS' “Person of Interest” averaged 5.32 million viewers for second and a 0.8 key demo rating for third, compared to the 3.375 million viewers and 1.2 key demo rating for ABC's “Celebrity Wife Swap.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.