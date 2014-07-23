TV Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent,’ OK ‘Food Fighters’ launch lead NBC Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, July 22, 2014.

A strong performance by “America's Got Talent” and a so-so launch for “Food Fighters” helped NBC dominate Tuesday night in all measures.

With few other notables, procedural repeats helped CBS take second overall, while “Extreme Weight Loss” put ABC in second among young viewers.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.0 rating for Tuesday night, tops in the key demographic. ABC was a distant second with a 0.9 key demo rating, just ahead of the 0.8 key demo rating for CBS. FOX averaged a 0.5 key demo rating, edging out The CW's 0.3 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 8.41 million viewers and a 4.9 rating/9 share for Tuesday primetime, beating CBS' 6.7 million viewers and 4.5/8. ABC was a distant third with 3.17 million viewers and a 2.1/4, still far ahead of the 1.25 million viewers and 0.8/1 for FOX. The CW averaged 755,000 viewers and a 0.5/1 for the night.

8 p.m. – CBS ruled the 8 p.m. hour overall with 8.59 million viewers for an “NCIS” repeat, which also finished tied for first with a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “Food Fighters” was second overall with 4.55 million viewers and tied for first with a 1.0 key demo rating, rising in its second half-hour. ABC's “Extreme Weight Loss” was third with 3.41 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating. Repeats of “Family Guy” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” averaged 1.54 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating, topping the 847,000 viewers and 0.3 key demo rating for The CW's “Arrow” repeat.

9 p.m. – “America's Got Talent” charged into first with 10.03 million viewers and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC in the 9 p.m. hour. CBS' “NCIS: Los Angeles” repeat was second with 6.51 million viewers and third with a 0.8 key demo rating, compared to the 3.4 million viewers and 0.9 key demo rating for ABC's “Extreme Weight Loss.” Repeats of “The Mindy Project” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” averaged 966,000 viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating for FOX, while The CW's “Supernatural” repeat averaged 662,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – NBC capped off its primetime victory with 10.64 million viewers and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49 for “America's Got Talent” in the 10 p.m. hour. CBS' “Person of Interest” repeat averaged 5 million viewers for second and a 0.7 key demo rating for third, compared to the 2.7 million viewers and 0.8 key demo rating for ABC's “Celebrity Wife Swap.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.