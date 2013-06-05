TV Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ returns down, dominant for NBC on Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, June 4, 2013.

Tuesday’s “America’s Got Talent” premiere was down by 16 percent from last summer’s launch, while “The Voice” delivered its least watched Tuesday results show ever, but both hits dominated their time periods for NBC.

There were few other notables on Tuesday, though both “Extreme Weight Loss” and “Brooklyn DA” dipped from already low premieres and FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” fell against increased competition.

For Tuesday night, NBC averaged a 3.1 rating among adults 18-49, dominating the key demographic. FOX was a distant second with a 1.6 key demo rating, followed by the 0.9 key demo ratings for both ABC and CBS. The CW did a 0.2 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 10.93 million viewers and a 6.6 rating/11 share, far ahead of the 6.82 million viewers and 4.6/8 for CBS for Tuesday primetime. FOX was third with a 2.8/5 and 4.39 million viewers, topping ABC’s 2.8/5 and 4 million viewers. The CW averaged 578,000 viewers and a 0.4/1.





8 p.m. – “The Voice” started NBC’s primetime sweep with 10.57 million viewers and a 3.0 rating among adults 18-49 in the 8 p.m. hour. CBS’ repeat of “NCIS” was a solid second with 8.62 million viewers and third with a 1.0 key demo rating. FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” was second overall with a 1.6 key demo rating and third with 4.23 million viewers, topping the 3.52 million viewers and 0.9 key demo rating for “Extreme Weight Loss” on ABC. The CW’s repeat of “Hart of Dixie” averaged 668,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “America’s Got Talent” returned to 11.10 million viewers and a 3.1 rating among adults 18-49, which was down from last May’s premiere, but up from September’s finale, if you want to give it the benefit of the doubt. CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles” repeat was second with 7.76 million viewers and fourth with a 1.1 key demo rating. FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” stayed third with 4.55 million viewers and second with a 1.6 key demo rating, with ABC’s “Extreme Weight Loss” rising to 4.04 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating. The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” repeat averaged 489,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – NBC stayed on top in the 10 p.m. hour with 11.1 million viewers and a 3.1 rating among adults 18-49 for “America’s Got Talent.” ABC’s “Body of Proof” repeat was second with 4.45 million viewers and third with a 0.7 key demo rating, compared to the 4.08 million viewers and 0.8 key demo rating for CBS’ “Brooklyn DA.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.