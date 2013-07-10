TV Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent” rises in NBC’s Tuesday win

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, July 9, 2013.

“America’s Got Talent” stopped several weeks of declines and, with a small bump, carried NBC to Tuesday wins in most key measures.

There were few other Tuesday notables, but “So You Think You Can Dance” was flat week-to-week.

For the night, NBC averaged a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49, beating FOX’s 1.5 rating in the key demographic. CBS’ 1.0 key demo rating and the 0.9 key demo rating for ABC followed, while The CW averaged a 0.2 key demo rating.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 7.61 million viewers and a 4.6 rating/8 share for Tuesday primetime, beating CBS’ 4.5/8 and 6.72 million viewers. FOX was third with a 2.7/5 and 4.36 million viewers, with ABC’s 2.2/4 and 3.09 million viewers following. The CW averaged a 0.3/1 and 495,000 viewers.

[Univision averaged 3.85 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 for Tuesday night.]

8 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first overall with 8.52 million viewers for an “NCIS” repeat, coming in second with a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49. FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” was a distant second with 4.73 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.5 key demo rating. NBC’s “Betty White’s Off Their Rockers” repeats averaged 3.85 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating. ABC’s “Extreme Weight Loss” was up a hair from last week with 3.305 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating. On The CW, a “Hart of Dixie” repeat averaged 614,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “America’s Got Talent” took over first in the 9 p.m. hour with 8.77 million viewers and a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC. CBS’ repeat of “NCIS: Los Angeles” was second with 6.2 million viewers and fourth with a 1.0 key demo rating. FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” dropped to 3.985 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating in its second hour, still beating the 3.36 million viewers and 1.1 key demo rating for ABC’s “Extreme Weight Loss.” The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” repeat averaged 377,000 viewers and a 0.1 key demo rating, delivering a 0 share both overall and in the demo.

10 p.m. – The second hour of “America’s Got Talent” rose to 10.19 million viewers and a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49 as NBC dominated the 10 p.m. hour. CBS’ repeat of “Person of Interest” averaged 5.44 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating for second, topping the 2.59 million viewers and 0.5 key demo rating for ABC’s “Body of Proof” repeat.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.