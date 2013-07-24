TV Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ rises, ‘Whose Line’ dips on Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, July 23, 2013.

“America’s Got Talent” got a double-digit bump from last week’s Tuesday telecast, helping NBC dominate primetime in all measures.

Among other notables, The CW’s “Whose Line Is It Anyway” dipped but still brought big numbers to the network, while ABC’s “20/20” special “Royal Heir” was every bit as tepidly received as NBC’s Baby Cambridge special on Monday.

For the night, NBC averaged a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49, easily beating FOX’s 1.4 rating in the key demographic. ABC’s 1.0 key demo rating was third, followed by CBS’ 0.8 key demo rating and the 0.6 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 7.92 million viewers and a 4.8 rating/8 share for Tuesday night. CBS was a distant second with a 4.0/7 and 5.95 million viewers, beating FOX’s 2.6/4 and 4.1 million viewers without any real trouble. ABC was a close fourth with a 2.8/5 and 3.895 million viewers, followed by The CW’s 0.9/2 and 1.56 million viewers.

8 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first overall with 7.08 million viewers for an “NCIS” repeat, finishing fourth with a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49. FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” was second with 4.43 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.4 key demo rating, topping the 3.675 million viewers and 1.1 key demo rating for ABC’s “Extreme Weight Loss,” which rose from last week. NBC’s repeat of “Hollywood Game Night” was fourth with 3.4 million viewers and third with a 1.0 key demo rating. The CW’s “Whose Line Is It Anyway” slipped to 2.26 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, still a rousing success.

9 p.m. – “America’s Got Talent” took over first place in the 9 p.m. hour, averaging 9.92 million viewers and a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC. CBS was a distant second with 5.78 million viewers and fourth with a 0.8 key demo rating for a repeat of “NCIS: Los Angeles.” ABC’s “Extreme Weight Loss” averaged 3.77 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating, compared to the 3.76 million viewers and 1.3 key demo rating for FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance.” The CW’s new “Perfect Score” (948,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo) and a “Perfect Score” repeat (775,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo) followed.

10 p.m. – “America’s Got Talent” led the 10 p.m. hour with 10.44 million viewers and a 2.9 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Person of Interest” repeat averaged 5 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating, compared to 4.24 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating for ABC’s “Royal Heir” special.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.