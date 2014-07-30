TV Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent,’ rising ‘Food Fighters’ lead NBC Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, July 29, 2014.

“America's Got Talent” topped Tuesday night in all measures, while “Food Fighters” rose from last week's premiere, allowing NBC to dominate primetime.

With NBC doubling up the competition among young viewers and cruising overall, there weren't many other Tuesday notables, though ABC's “Extreme Weight Loss” was up a hair and “Celebrity Wife Swap” dipped a hair in its season finale.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.0 rating for Tuesday night, comfortably winning the key demographic. ABC's 1.0 key demo rating and the 0.9 key demo rating for CBS followed, well ahead of FOX's 0.6 key demo rating and the 0.3 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 8.6 million viewers and a 5.0 rating/9 share for Tuesday primetime, beating CBS' 4.2/7 and 6.39 million viewers. ABC was a distant third with a 2.3/4 and 3.41 million viewers. There was another drop to FOX's 1.265 million viewers and 0.9/2 and to The CW's 0.5/1 and 794,000 viewers.

8 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first with 8.28 million viewers for a repeat of “NCIS,” which tied for second with a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “Food Fighters” was second with 4.77 million viewers and topped the 8 p.m. hour with a 1.3 key demo rating, up from a the 1.0 key demo rating for that week's premiere. ABC's “Extreme Weight Loss” was third with 3.68 million viewers and tied for second with a 1.0 key demo rating. FOX's repeats of “Family Guy” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” averaged 1.45 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating, followed by the 945,000 viewers and 0.3 key demo rating for The CW's “Arrow” repeat.

9 p.m. – “America's Got Talent” charged NBC into first for the 9 p.m. hour with 10.18 million viewers and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49. CBS' “NCIS: Los Angeles” was second with 6.41 million viewers and third with a 1.0 key demo rating, compared to the 3.7 million viewers and 1.1 key demo rating for ABC's “Extreme Weight Loss.” FOX's “New Girl” and “The Mindy Project” repeats averaged 1.08 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating, beating the 643,000 viewers and 0.2 key demo rating for The CW's “Supernatural.”

10 p.m. – NBC closed primetime with 10.86 million viewers and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49 for “America's Got Talent.” CBS' “Person of Interest” repeat was second overall with 4.475 million viewers and third with a 0.7 key demo rating, compared to the 2.84 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating for ABC's “Celebrity Wife Swap” finale.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.