TV Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent,’ ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ battle on Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, June 8, 2011.
Two-hour installments of FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” and NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” dominated a repeat-filled Wednesday night. While NBC’s talent showcase had a comfortable advantage in total viewers, FOX’s favorite took advantage of NBC’s weak 8 p.m. hour and delivered solid demo numbers.
For the night, NBC and FOX both averaged a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49, easily tops in the key demographic. ABC’s 1.3 rating and the 1.0 rating for CBS followed, with The CW trailing with a 0.4 rating.
Overall, though, NBC averaged an estimated 9.74 million viewers and a 5.6 rating/9 share, having no trouble topping FOX’s 4.2/7 and 7.135 million viewers. CBS was third with 5.44 million viewers and a 3.6/6, which topped ABC’s 2.7/5 and 4.11 million viewers. The CW averaged 1.02 million viewers and a 0.7/1.
8 p.m. – FOX started primetime in first with 7.16 million viewers and a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49 for “So You Think You Can Dance.” NBC’s new “Minute to Win It” averaged 4.65 million viewers and a 1.3 demo rating, beating CBS’ “Undercover Boss” (4.4 million viewers) and ABC’s two episodes of “The Middle” (4.39 million). The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” averaged 1.08 million viewers.
9 p.m. – NBC took control in the 9 p.m. hour with 11.41 million viewers and a 3.2 key demo rating for “America’s Got Talent.” Facing enhanced competition, “So You Think You Can Dance” took a dip from the same hour last week, averaging 7.11 million viewers and a 2.8 demo rating for a respectable second. CBS’ “Criminal Minds” averaged 5.73 million viewers for third overall. ABC was third in the key demo with a 1.6 rating and fourth overall with 4.38 million viewers for two “Modern Family” episodes. And The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” dropped to 954,000 viewers.
10 p.m. – A second hour of “America’s Got Talent” was up to 13.15 million viewers and a 3.9 demo rating for NBC in the 10 p.m. hour. CBS’ “Blue Bloods” averaged 6.18 million viewers in second, with ABC’s reality TV-themed “20/20” in third with 3.56 million viewers.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
you cover rating for CW but not TNT or USA. who has more viewers? will you be adding TNT and USA?
Naomi – As I responded to you on Twitter: CW overnight ratings come in every morning. TNT and USA ratings do not, even on the nights TNT and USA have original programming. So it’s a matter of convenience and ease. For the summer? Yeah. It’s total waste of time to be including these CW repeat ratings. Utter. The CW is making no effort at summer programming at all. But so it goes. CW overnights still come in every morning and thus they get reported with the batch of early morning ratings. USA and TNT do not.
-Daniel