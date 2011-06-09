TV Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent,’ ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ battle on Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, June 8, 2011.

Two-hour installments of FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” and NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” dominated a repeat-filled Wednesday night. While NBC’s talent showcase had a comfortable advantage in total viewers, FOX’s favorite took advantage of NBC’s weak 8 p.m. hour and delivered solid demo numbers.

For the night, NBC and FOX both averaged a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49, easily tops in the key demographic. ABC’s 1.3 rating and the 1.0 rating for CBS followed, with The CW trailing with a 0.4 rating.

Overall, though, NBC averaged an estimated 9.74 million viewers and a 5.6 rating/9 share, having no trouble topping FOX’s 4.2/7 and 7.135 million viewers. CBS was third with 5.44 million viewers and a 3.6/6, which topped ABC’s 2.7/5 and 4.11 million viewers. The CW averaged 1.02 million viewers and a 0.7/1.





8 p.m. – FOX started primetime in first with 7.16 million viewers and a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49 for “So You Think You Can Dance.” NBC’s new “Minute to Win It” averaged 4.65 million viewers and a 1.3 demo rating, beating CBS’ “Undercover Boss” (4.4 million viewers) and ABC’s two episodes of “The Middle” (4.39 million). The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” averaged 1.08 million viewers.

9 p.m. – NBC took control in the 9 p.m. hour with 11.41 million viewers and a 3.2 key demo rating for “America’s Got Talent.” Facing enhanced competition, “So You Think You Can Dance” took a dip from the same hour last week, averaging 7.11 million viewers and a 2.8 demo rating for a respectable second. CBS’ “Criminal Minds” averaged 5.73 million viewers for third overall. ABC was third in the key demo with a 1.6 rating and fourth overall with 4.38 million viewers for two “Modern Family” episodes. And The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” dropped to 954,000 viewers.

10 p.m. – A second hour of “America’s Got Talent” was up to 13.15 million viewers and a 3.9 demo rating for NBC in the 10 p.m. hour. CBS’ “Blue Bloods” averaged 6.18 million viewers in second, with ABC’s reality TV-themed “20/20” in third with 3.56 million viewers.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.