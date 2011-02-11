TV Ratings: Another Thursday win for ‘American Idol,’ ‘Bones’

Fast National ratings for Thursday, February 10, 2011.

With “American Idol” and “Bones” virtually duplicating their ratings from last week, it was another easy Thursday win for FOX.

Meanwhile, most of Thursday’s offerings were down from last week, for whatever reason. Among the exceptions were “Parks and Recreation” and “Perfect Couples,” which were both very barely up.

For the night, FOX averaged a 5.3 rating among adults 18-49, comfortably beating CBS’ 3.0 rating and the 2.9 rating for ABC in the key demographic. NBC was fourth with a 2.2 rating, while The CW’s 1.0 trailed.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 15.9 million viewers and an 8.9 rating/14 share. CBS was a respectable second with a 7.9/13 and 13 million viewers. ABC’s 5.2/8 and 8.22 million viewers finished third, far ahead of NBC’s 2.7/4 and 4.54 million viewers and the 1.5/2 and 2.315 million viewers for The CW.

8 p.m. – “American Idol” gave FOX the 8 p.m. hour with 21.73 million viewers and a 7.2 rating among adults 18-49, both down from last week, but hardly to a degree worth mentioning. CBS was second with “The Big Bang Theory” (12.8 million viewers and a 3.9 demo rating) and “$#!* My Dad Says” (10.43 million and a 2.7 demo). ABC’s “Wipeout” finished third with 6.94 million viewers and a 2.2 demo rating. NBC’s “Community” (3.85 million and a 1.8 demo) had a low week, while “Perfect Couples” (3.065 million and a 1.5 demo rating) was barely up. The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries” struggled with 2.81 million viewers and a 1.2 demo.

9 p.m. – CBS moved into first overall in the 9 p.m. hour with the 12.65 million viewers for “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” which finished fourth on the hour in the key demographic. ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” averaged 10.38 million viewers and a won the hour with a 3.9 demo rating. FOX’s “Bones” averaged 10.07 million viewers for third overall and finished second for the hour with a 3.3 demo rating. NBC was fourth overall and third in the demo with “The Office” (6.93 million and a 3.6 demo rating) and “Parks and Recreation” (5.1 million viewers and a 2.6 demo). The CW’s “Nikita” also hit a ratings crater with 1.88 million viewers and a 0.7 demo.

10 p.m. – “The Mentalist” closed primetime in first for CBS with 14.745 million viewers and a 2.9 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Private Practice” was second with 7.34 million viewers and a 2.7 demo rating. NBC was third with “30 Rock” (4.61 million and a 2.3 demo) and “Outsourced” (3.66 million and a 1.7 demo).

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.