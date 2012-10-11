TV Ratings: ‘Arrow’ opens big, ‘Nashville’ tops ‘Chicago’ and FOX, CBS split Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, October 10, 2012.

Wednesday night featured a trio of significant show premieres and a ton of ratings news, but very little of it had anything to do with the two networks that split the night.

Led by two solid hours of “X Factor,” FOX came out on top among young viewers (with an asterisk), while “Criminal Minds” and “CSI” helped CBS claim the night overall.

But why concentrate on FOX and CBS when “Arrow” was able to give The CW its most watched premiere telecast since the November of 2009 and the network’s most watched premiere since “The Vampire Diaries” in the fall of 2009?

And why concentrate on FOX and CBS when “Nashville” either had a terrific premiere (if you buy ABC’s spin) or shed a heaping ton of its “Modern Family” lead-in? Or both? One week is too early to make any real calls.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 3.4 rating for Wednesday night, edging out ABC’s 3.2 rating in the key demographic. [In the two hours the networks shared, ABC had a slim advantage.] CBS was third with a 2.8 rating, followed well back by NBC’s 1.6 rating in the key demo. The CW did a robust 1.2 key demo rating for Wednesday.

Overall, though, the advantage went to CBS with an average of 10.5 million viewers and a 6.7 rating/11 share. ABC was second with a 5.9/9 and 9.38 million viewers, with FOX’s 9.36 million viewers and 5.6/9 close behind. NBC averaged 5.55 million viewers and a 3.7/6, beating The CW’s strong 2.0/3 and 3.3 million viewers.





8 p.m. – “Survivor: Philippines” started primetime in first for CBS With 9.58 million viewers, though the resilient reality franchise had a sluggish weak with a 2.6 key demo rating. FOX’s “The X Factor” was second with 9.19 million viewers and won the hour with a 3.2 rating among adults 18-49. ABC was third with “The Middle” (7.81 million viewers and a 2.4 key demo rating) and “The Neighbors” (6.27 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating), both down in viewers, but with “The Middle” up and “Neighbors” down in the key demo. NBC’s “Animal Practice” (3.875 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo) and “Guys with Kids” (4.2 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo) were both way down. The CW’s “Arrow” averaged 4.02 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating, beating “Animal Practice” overall and in the key demo in the 8 p.m. half-hour.

9 p.m. – A double-dose of “Modern Family” helped ABC dominate the 9 p.m. hour with 12.13 million viewers and a 4.8 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Criminal Minds” was second overall with 11.35 million viewers and third with a 3.0 key demo rating. FOX’s “The X Factor” was second in the key demo with a 3.6 rating and third overall with 9.52 million viewers. NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” averaged 6.18 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating in fourth. The CW’s “Supernatural” was way up from its premiere with 2.59 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” won the 10 p.m. hour for CBS with 10.58 million viewers and finished a close second with a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Nashville” was second with 8.98 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.8 key demo rating. [“Nashville” was down to 8.44 million viewers and a 2.5 key demo rating, which lost to “CSI,” in its second half-hour.] NBC’s “Chicago Fire” improved on its lead-in with 6.44 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating and didn’t slip at the half-hour, so there’s that.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.