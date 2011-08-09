TV Ratings: ‘Bachelor Pad’ premiere, ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ lead Monday split

Fast National ratings for Monday, August 8, 2011.

The second season of ABC’s “Bachelor Pad” improved over last summer’s premiere in total viewers and was stead among young viewers, despite being stretched out across all three hours of Monday primetime. While “Bachelor Pad” carried ABC to a Monday win overall, FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” delivered the night’s best numbers in the advertiser-coveted demographic, leading its network to the split.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 2.5 rating for the night, beating out ABC’s 2.2 rating for first in the key demographic. CBS was a distant second with a 1.2 rating, with NBC’s 1.0 rating right behind. The CW averaged a 0.3 rating for the night.

Overall, though, ABC averaged an estimated 6.87 million viewers for the night, along with a 4.6 rating/7 share. FOX was a solid second with a 3.4/6 and 6.01 million viewers. CBS’ 3.0/6 and 4.6 million viewers edged out the 2.8/4 and 4.42 million viewers for NBC. The CW averaged a 0.4/1 and 586,000 viewers for the night.

8 p.m. – In a tight 8 p.m. hour race, FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” came out on top with 6.51 million viewers and a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Bachelor Pad” was a close second overall with 6.5 million viewers and a more distant second with a 1.9 key demo rating. NBC’s repeat of “America’s Got Talent” averaged 4.905 million viewers to beat the 4.07 million viewers for CBS’ two “How I Met Your Mother” episodes. On The CW, “Gossip Girl” averaged 747,000 viewers.





9 p.m. – ABC’s “Bachelor Pad” took over first for the 9 p.m. hour with 7.19 million viewers and a 2.4 key demo rating. FOX’s “MasterChef” was second with 5.52 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo rating. CBS claimed third with 5.165 million viewers for “Two and a Half Men” and “Mike & Molly,” while NBC’s “AGT” repeat averaged 4.52 million. On The CW, “One Tree Hill” averaged only 425,000 viewers and did a “0” share both overall and in the key demo.





10 p.m. – “Bachelor Pad” closed primetime in first for ABC with 6.925 million viewers and a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” averaged 4.57 million viewers, beating the 3.84 million for NBC’s “Harry’s Law.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.