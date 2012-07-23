TV Ratings: ‘Bachelorette’ finale crushes Teen Choice Awards on Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, July 22, 2012.

The season finale of “The Bachelorette” had no trouble carrying ABC to dominant Sunday night wins in all key measures, as the Teen Choice Awards telecast delivered barely visible ratings for FOX.

For the night, ABC averaged a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49, far ahead of the 1.2 rating for CBS and FOX’s 1.0 rating in the key demographic. NBC was fourth with a 0.9 key demo rating.

Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 7.89 million viewers to go with a 5.0 rating/9 share, again distancing itself from second place CBS, which averaged an estimated 5.18 million viewers and a 3.4/6. NBC averaged a 2.4/4 and 3.63 million viewers to go with a 2.4/4, topping FOX’s 1.6/3 and 2.74 million viewers.

7 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first overall with 7.28 million for “60 Minutes,” averaging a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” averaged a 1.2 key demo rating to win the hour and finished second overall with 5.28 million viewers. NBC’s “Dateline” averaged 4.3 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating, beating the 2.31 million viewers for FOX’s repeats of “The Simpsons” and “Family Guy,” which also did a 1.2 key demo rating.

8 p.m. – ABC moved into first for the 8 p.m. hour with 7.88 million viewers and a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49 for the start of the “Bachelorette” finale. CBS’ “Big Brother” was second with 5.36 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating. NBC’s “Dateline” was third with 4.145 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating, with FOX’s Teen Choice Awards telecast averaging 2.76 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – The “Bachelorette” finale improved to 9.28 million viewers and a 3.2 rating among adults 18-49 for its second hour. CBS was second overall with 3.88 million viewers for a “Mentalist” repeat, which finished third with a 0.9 key demo rating. FOX’s Teen Choice Awards show averaged 3.155 million viewers for third and a 1.1 key demo rating for second. An encore of “America’s Got Talent” averaged 3.14 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating on NBC.

10 p.m. – ABC’s “Bachelorette” post-show averaged 9.12 million viewers and a 3.2 rating among adults 18-49 to dominate the 10 p.m. hour. CBS’ second “Mentalist” repeat averaged 4.2 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, topping the 2.94 million and 0.8 key demo for NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” encore.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.