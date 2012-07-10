TV Ratings: ‘Bachelorette,’ Gordon Ramsay lead ABC, FOX on Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, July 9, 2012.

With no “America’s Got Talent” on the schedule, Monday night stayed true to its general summer pattern, with “The Bachelorette” leading ABC to an overall win and FOX’s Gordon Ramsay double-bill carrying primetime among young viewers (with the usual asterisk).

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 2.4 rating for Monday night, edging out ABC’s 2.0 rating among adults 18-49. Of course, in the two primetime hours the networks share, ABC had a very slim advantage in the key demographic. CBS averaged a 1.2 key demo rating, followed by NBC’s 1.1 key demo rating. The CW averaged a 0.2 key demo rating.

Overall, though, ABC averaged an estimated 6.45 million viewers and a 4.3 rating/7 share for Monday night, beating FOX’s 3.4/6 and 5.85 million viewers. CBS was third with 4.91 million viewers and a 3.3/6, with NBC’s 2.0/3 and 3.36 million viewers following. The CW averaged 509,000 viewers and a 0.3/1 for the night.

[Univision averaged 3.6 million viewers and a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 for Monday primetime.]

8 p.m. – ABC’s “The Bachelorette” added viewers week-to-week and averaged 7.92 million viewers and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49 for the 8 p.m. hour. FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” averaged nearly 5.9 million viewers (also up) and a 2.4 key demo rating. CBS’ repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “2 Broke Girls” averaged 4.23 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating, edging out the 3.99 million viewers and 1.3 key demo rating for NBC’s “Fear Factor.” The CW’s “Breaking Pointe” encore averaged 594,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – The second hour of “The Bachelorette” averaged 8.1 million viewers and a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49 to lead the 9 p.m. hour. FOX’s “MasterChef” was a distant second overall with nearly 5.8 million viewers and a close second in the key demo with a 2.4 rating. CBS’ repeats of “Two and a Half Men” and “Mike & Molly” averaged 4.87 million viewers for third and a 1.2 key demo rating for fourth, compared to the 3.9 million viewers and 1.4 key demo rating for NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior.” The CW trailed with 423,000 viewers and a 0.2 key deo rating for a “Remodeled” repeat.

10 p.m. – CBS’ repeat of “Hawaii Five-0” won the 10 p.m. hour overall and averaged a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 (winning the 10:30 half-hour in the key demo). ABC’s “The Glass House” averaged nearly 3.3 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating (winning the 10 p.m. half-hour in the demo). NBC’s “Grimm” repeat averaged 2.19 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.