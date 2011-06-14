TV Ratings: ‘Bachelorette’ helps ABC hold off NBC’s Stanley Cup on Monday

06.14.11 7 years ago
Fast National ratings for Monday, June 13, 2011.
NBC’s Stanley Cup Game 6 failed to get the same bump ABC’s NBA Finals Game 6 got on Sunday night, allowing ABC to retain its grasp on Monday with another night of “The Bachelorette” and (less impressively) “Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition.”
Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 2.2 rating for the night, beating NBC’s 1.9 rating in the key demographic. FOX was third with a 1.6 rating, with CBS’ 1.4 rating close behind. The CW averaged a 0.2 demo rating for the night.
Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 7.16 million viewers to go with a 4.8 rating/8 share for the night. CBS was second with a 3.9/6 and 6 million viewers, with NBC’s 3.1/5 and 5.26 million viewers taking third. FOX was fourth with 4.09 million viewers and a 2.5/4. Roughly 645,000 viewers accidentally left their TV on The CW.
8 p.m. – The first hour of “The Bachelorette” drew 7.76 million viewers and a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49 to win the 8 p.m. hour for ABC. NBC’s Stanley Cup coverage was second with 5.07 million viewers and a 1.7 rating in the key demo. CBS finished third with 4.47 million viewers for two episodes of “How I Met Your Mother,” which beat the 3.3 million viewers for FOX’s repeat of last week’s “MasterChef.” On The CW, “90210” averaged 710,000 viewers.
9 p.m. – “The Bachelorette” went up very slightly to 7.87 million viewers and a 2.4 demo rating for ABC in the 9 p.m. hour. CBS was second with 6.15 million viewers for “Two and a Half Men” and “Mike & Molly.” NBC’s hockey coverage went up slightly to 5.4 million viewers and a 2.0 demo rating. FOX’s new “MasterChef” averaged 4.88 million viewers and a 2.0 demo rating in its new time period, up slightly from last week’s 8 p.m. premiere. The CW’s “Gossip Girl” averaged 580,000 viewers and a 0.2 demo rating.
10 p.m. – CBS moved into first for the 10 p.m. hour with 7.39 million viewers for “Hawaii Five-0.” ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition” was up from last week with 5.84 million viewers, but down with a 2.0 key demo rating. NBC’s hockey coverage averaged 5.33 million viewers for third overall and tied for the hourly win with a 2.0 demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.

