TV Ratings: ‘Bachelorette’ leads ABC on Obama-interupted Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, July 25, 2011.

Â

With speeches by President Obama and Senator Boehner interrupting Monday primetime for much of the country, ratings for the evening are likely to change when final figures come out. For now, though, it certainly appears that ABC won the night in most key measures with “The Bachelorette” and “Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition.”

Â

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 2.2 rating for the night, nipping the 2.1 rating for FOX in the key demographic. CBS’ 1.1 rating and the 1.0 rating for NBC followed. The CW drew a 0.2 rating for the night.

Â

Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 7.56 million viewers for the night along with a 5.1 rating/8 share. FOX averaged 4.82 million viewers for the night, with CBS’ 4.61 million viewers and the 4.38 million viewers for NBC close behind. The CW averaged 569,000 viewers for Monday primetime.

Â

8 p.m. – ABC’s “The Bachelorette” started primetime in first overall with 7.88 million viewers and second among adults 18-49 with a 2.3 rating. FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” was second overall with 5.79 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.5 key demo rating. NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” repeat was third with 5.43 million viewers, topping the 4.16 million for CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother” and “Mike & Molly.” On The CW, “Gossip Girl” averaged 644,000 viewers.

Â

9 p.m. – The combination of live political speeches and “The Bachelorette” gave ABC 8.285 million viewers and a 2.4 rating to win the 9 p.m. hour. CBS’ speech coverage and “Two and a Half Men” averaged 5.05 million viewers for second. NBC’ speeches and a repeat of “It’s Worth What?” averaged 4.01 million viewers. FOX’s speech coverage and a “MasterChef” repeat averaged 3.85 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating. On The CW, “One Tree Hill” averaged 494,000 viewers.

Â

10 p.m. – ABC stayed in first for the 10 p.m. hour with the end of “The Bachelorette” and “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” averaging 6.52 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating. CBS’ “Mike & Molly” and “Hawaii Five-0” averaged 4.62 million, beating the 3.69 million for NBC’s “Harry’s Law.”

Â

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.

Â