TV Ratings: Barbara Walters’ ‘Most Fascinating People’ leads ABC on a sluggish Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, December 18, 2013.

Viewers weren’t hugely fascinated by ABC’s broadcast of “Barbara Walters: The 10 Most Fascinating People of 2013,” but they were at least vaguely interested, as the special was a sluggish Wednesday’s top show in most key measures, leading the network to ratings wins.

Without any assist from “The Voice,” NBC’s “The Sing-Off” slipped somewhat, but still beat “The X Factor” and outdid NBC’s latest Michael Buble Christmas special, which was in line with last year’s weak performance. And speaking of specials that never draw big ratings, at some point CBS’ has to cut ties with the “Home For The Holidays” series, which has positive aspirations, but draws astoundingly low ratings every year, falling even lower this year.

Meanwhile, The CW finally got OK numbers for an IHeart Radio special, as the “Jingle Ball 2013” telecast outdrew the network’s various album release specials.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 1.8 rating for Wednesday primetime, beating NBC’s 1.5 rating in the key demographic. FOX was third with a 1.3 key demo rating, beating CBS’ 1.0 rating and the 0.6 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 7.24 million viewers and a 4.9 rating/8 share, topping CBS’ 3.9/7 and 5.96 million viewers for Wednesday night. NBC was a close third with 5.29 million viewers and a 3.1/5, compared to the 5.025 million viewers and 3.2/5 for FOX. The CW averaged a 0.9/1 and 1.38 million viewers for the night.

8 p.m. – NBC’s “The Sing-Off” started primetime in first with 5.51 million viewers and a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s repeats of “The Middle” and “The Goldbergs” finished second with 5.385 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating. CBS’ “Home For The Holidays with Celine Dion” averaged 4.89 million viewers for third, but a 0.6 key demo rating for a distant fourth. FOX’s “The X Factor” got a small viewer bump to 4.865 million viewers, but was down a hair with a 1.3 key demo rating in the first hour of its performance finale. The CW’s “Jingle Ball 2013” broadcast averaged 1.35 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – ABC won the 9 p.m. hour with a repeat of “Modern Family” (6.17 million and a 1.8 key demo) and the start of “The 10 Most Fascinating People of 2013” (7.77 million and a 1.9 key demo). A repeat of “Criminal Minds” was second for CBS with 6.41 million viewers and fourth with a 1.3 key demo rating. NBC’s “The Sing-Off” averaged 5.38 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating, still holding off the 5.19 million viewers and 1.4 key demo rating for the second hour of “The X Factor.” The CW’s concert rose to 1.41 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – ABC’s “The 10 Most Fascinating People of 2013” was up to 9.37 million viewers and a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49 to lead the 10 p.m. hour. CBS was second with 6.59 million viewers and third with a 1.1 key demo rating for a repeat of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.” On NBC, “Michael Buble’s 3rd Annual Christmas Special” averaged 4.99 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.