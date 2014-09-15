TV Ratings: Bears-49ers action leads NBC past Miss America on Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, September 14, 2014.

NBC's Sunday Night Football telecast of a close game between the Bears and 49ers dominated a Sunday that also saw NFL coverage boost CBS, so-so numbers for Miss America and the penultimate FOX week for “American Dad.”

Between NBC's live football and roughly a 50-minute NFL overrun for CBS, Sunday numbers are, as always, preliminary and subject to change.

On to those numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 6.3 rating for Sunday night, far ahead of the 3.2 rating for CBS in the key demographic. FOX's 1.2 key demo rating and the 1.1 key demo rating for ABC trailed for the night.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 16.495 million viewers and a 9.6 rating/16 share for Sunday primetime. CBS was a distant second with 11.475 million viewers and a 7.0/12. And, again, there was a big drop to ABC's 5.35 million viewers and a 3.4/6 and to FOX's 2.685 million viewers and a 1.6/3.

7 p.m. – NFL overrun and the start of “60 Minutes” helped CBS win the 7 p.m. hour with 21.445 million viewers and a 6.7 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “Football Night in America” was well back in second with 8.91 million viewers and a 2.9 key demo rating. ABC's “America's Funniest Home Videos” averaged 4.56 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating, compared to the 2.7 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating for FOX's “Bob's Burgers” repeats.

8 p.m. – The start of NBC's Chicago-San Francisco game averaged 19.59 million viewers and a 7.4 rating among adults 18-49 to lead the 8 p.m. hour. CBS' “60 Minutes” and the start of “Big Brother” averaged 10.83 million viewers and a 2.8 key demo rating in second. For some reason, ABC did a Miss America preshow, which averaged only 3.34 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating, compared to the 2.72 million viewers and 1.3 key demo rating for FOX's “Simpsons” repeats.

9 p.m. – Sunday Night Football rose to 20.1 million viewers and a 7.9 rating among adults 18-49 to rule the 9 p.m. hour for NBC. CBS' “Big Brother” and the start of the “Unforgettable” finale averaged 7.31 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating in second. ABC's Miss America coverage averaged 6.15 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating, topping the 2.63 million viewers and 1.3 key demo rating for FOX's “American Dad.”

10 p.m. – NBC's football won the 10 p.m. hour with 17.39 million viewers and a 7.0 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's Miss America coverage rose to 7.34 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating, beating the 6.31 million viewers and 1.1 key demo rating for CBS' “Unforgettable.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.