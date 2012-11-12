TV Ratings: Bears-Texans game leads NBC Sunday, while ‘Once Upon a Time’ plunges

Fast National ratings for Sunday, November 11, 2012.

As usual, NBC’s Sunday Night Football telecast of the game between the Bears and Texans carried Sunday night in all measures, though NFL overrun helped FOX stay close.

Somewhat more unusual, ABC’s “Once Upon a Time” took a big dive on Sunday night, losing both overall viewers and young viewers. It’s hard to know what, if anything, could have caused the decline, so we’ll just assume it’s another example of Nielsen fickleness.

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 5.5 rating for Sunday night, topping FOX’s 4.6 rating in the key demographic. ABC’s 2.0 rating was a distant third, beating CBS’ 1.9 rating.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 14.97 million viewers and an 8.9 rating/14 share, topping FOX’s 6.7/10 and 11.16 million viewers for the night. CBS moved up to third with a 6.4/10 and 9.85 million viewers, leaving ABC well behind in fourth with 6.57 million viewers and a 4.0/6.

7 p.m. – FOX started primetime in first with 18.6 million viewers and a 6.9 rating among adults 18-59 for NFL overrun. CBS’ “60 Minutes” was second with 11.26 million viewers and third with a 1.7 key demo rating, as the network actually started basically on time for the night (a couple markets had under 5 minutes of NFL overrun, but whatever). NBC’s “Football Night in America” averaged 6.72 million viewers for third and a 2.3 key demo rating for second. On ABC, “America’s Funniest Home Videos” averaged 6.09 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating.

8 p.m. – The start of the football game between Houston and Chicago averaged 16.38 million viewers and a 5.7 rating among adults 18-49. FOX’s “The Simpsons” and “Bob’s Burgers” averaged an NFL-inflated 9.55 million viewers and a 4.2 key demo rating in second. CBS’ “The Amazing Race” averaged 9.16 million viewers for third and a 2.4 key demo rating for fourth. ABC’s “Once Upon a Time” averaged 8.69 million viewers and a 2.7 key demo rating, presumably hurt by FOX’s NFL overrun or something.

9 p.m. – NBC’s NFL coverage shot up to 19.75 million viewers and a 7.2 rating among adults 18-49 to lead the 9 p.m. hour. CBS’ “The Good Wife” was second with 8.98 million viewers and fourth with a 1.7 key demo rating. ABC’s “Revenge” was third with 7.47 million viewers and a 2.4 key demo rating, also down from last week, but not nearly as steeply as its lead-in. FOX was fourth overall with 5.34 million viewers and second in the key demo with a 2.6 rating for “Family Guy.”

10 p.m. – Football closed primetime in first with 17.05 million viewers and a 6.9 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC. “The Mentalist” averaged 10 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating for CBS. And ABC’s “666 Park Avenue” continued to struggle with 4.04 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating, down only a hair from last week.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.