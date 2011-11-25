TV Ratings: ‘Big Bang’ repeat, ‘Ice Age’ special lead Thanksgiving Thursday

11.25.11 7 years ago
Fast National ratings for Thursday, November 24, 2011.
On a Thanksgiving night featuring two different Charlie Brown specials, an “Ice Age” special and a “A Very Gaga Thanksgiving,” CBS dominated primetime with its regular lineup of Thursday repeats, led by “The Big Bang Theory.”
Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.1 rating, nipping FOX’s 1.7 rating and ABC’s 1.6 rating in the key demographic. NBC was fourth with a 1.1 rating, followed by the 0.3 rating for The CW.
Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 8.43 million viewers in primetime along with a 4.9 rating/9 share. ABC was second with a 2.9/6 and 5.39 million viewers, edging out the 2.4/5 and 5.1 million viewers for FOX. NBC was fourth with 3.69 million viewers and a 2.1/4. The CW’s 0.6/1 and 884,000 viewers trailed.

8 p.m. – CBS dominated the 8 p.m. hour with repeats “The Big Bang Theory” (11.24 million viewers and a 3.6 key demo rating) and “Rules of Engagement” (7.88 million viewers and a 2.4 key demo rating). FOX was second a solid performance for “Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas” (7.06 million and a 2.3 key demo rating) and “Happiness Is a Warm Blanket, Charlie Brown” (5.3 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating). ABC’s “Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” averaged 5.78 million viewers and a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Horton Hears a Who” averaged 3.39 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating in fourth, beating the 992,000 viewers for The CW’s “Vampire Diaries” repeat.
9 p.m. – A “Person of Interest” repeat won the 9 p.m. hour for CBS with 7.97 million viewers and a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s repeat of “The Middle” (4.25 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo) and the start of “A Very Gaga Thanksgiving” (5.75 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating) was second. FOX was third with 4.02 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating for the end of the Charlie Brown special and repeat of “The Simpsons.” NBC’s “Horton Hears a Who” averaged nearly 4 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating for fourth. The CW’s “Secret Circle” repeat trailed with 776,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – CBS’ “The Mentalist” repeat won the 10 p.m. hour overall with 7.76 million viewers, but finished second with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “A Very Gaga Thanksgiving” was second overall with 5.39 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.6 key demo rating. NBC’s “The 85th Anniversary of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” special averaged 3.69 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

Around The Web

TAGSA Very Gaga ThanksgivingNIELSEN RATINGSRATINGSThursdayTV RATINGS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP