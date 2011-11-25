TV Ratings: ‘Big Bang’ repeat, ‘Ice Age’ special lead Thanksgiving Thursday

Fast National ratings for Thursday, November 24, 2011.

On a Thanksgiving night featuring two different Charlie Brown specials, an “Ice Age” special and a “A Very Gaga Thanksgiving,” CBS dominated primetime with its regular lineup of Thursday repeats, led by “The Big Bang Theory.”

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.1 rating, nipping FOX’s 1.7 rating and ABC’s 1.6 rating in the key demographic. NBC was fourth with a 1.1 rating, followed by the 0.3 rating for The CW.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 8.43 million viewers in primetime along with a 4.9 rating/9 share. ABC was second with a 2.9/6 and 5.39 million viewers, edging out the 2.4/5 and 5.1 million viewers for FOX. NBC was fourth with 3.69 million viewers and a 2.1/4. The CW’s 0.6/1 and 884,000 viewers trailed.





8 p.m. – CBS dominated the 8 p.m. hour with repeats “The Big Bang Theory” (11.24 million viewers and a 3.6 key demo rating) and “Rules of Engagement” (7.88 million viewers and a 2.4 key demo rating). FOX was second a solid performance for “Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas” (7.06 million and a 2.3 key demo rating) and “Happiness Is a Warm Blanket, Charlie Brown” (5.3 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating). ABC’s “Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” averaged 5.78 million viewers and a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Horton Hears a Who” averaged 3.39 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating in fourth, beating the 992,000 viewers for The CW’s “Vampire Diaries” repeat.

9 p.m. – A “Person of Interest” repeat won the 9 p.m. hour for CBS with 7.97 million viewers and a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s repeat of “The Middle” (4.25 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo) and the start of “A Very Gaga Thanksgiving” (5.75 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating) was second. FOX was third with 4.02 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating for the end of the Charlie Brown special and repeat of “The Simpsons.” NBC’s “Horton Hears a Who” averaged nearly 4 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating for fourth. The CW’s “Secret Circle” repeat trailed with 776,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – CBS’ “The Mentalist” repeat won the 10 p.m. hour overall with 7.76 million viewers, but finished second with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “A Very Gaga Thanksgiving” was second overall with 5.39 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.6 key demo rating. NBC’s “The 85th Anniversary of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” special averaged 3.69 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.