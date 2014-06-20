TV Ratings: ‘Big Bang’ repeat, rising ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ lead Thursday split

06.20.14 4 years ago

Fast National ratings for Thursday, June 19, 2014.

A solid week-to-week bump for “Hell's Kitchen” helped FOX win Thursday night among young viewers, while the night's overall leader continued to be CBS, powered by a “Big Bang Theory” repeat.

Among other notables, “Hell's Kitchen” helped “Gang Related” post a tiny gain as the drama tied with NBC's dipping “Undateable.”

Meanwhile, ABC's “Rookie Blue” returned with soft demo numbers, but a solid overall audience and The CW also got OK returns for the Critics' Choice TV Awards.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 1.3 rating for Thursday night, topping the 1.1 rating for CBS and NBC in the key demographic. ABC was fourth with a 0.9 key demo rating, while The CW did a 0.3 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, though, CBS led the way with 5.19 million viewers and a 3.4 rating/6 share, edging out the 5.13 million viewers and 3.4/6 for ABC for Thursday night. FOX was third with 3.78 million viewers and a 2.3/4, topping NBC's 3.34 million viewers and a 2.2/4. The CW averaged a 0.7/1 and 1.04 million viewers.

8 p.m. – CBS was first overall and second in the key demo with repeats of “The Big Bang Theory” (7.54 million and a 1.8 key demo) and “Mom” (5.63 million and a 1.3 key demo). FOX's “Hell's Kitchen” was second with 4.93 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “Black Box” was third with 3.99 million viewers and fourth with a 0.7 key demo rating, compared to the 3.43 million viewers and 0.9 key demo rating for a “Hollywood Game Night” repeat on NBC. The first hour of The CW's Critics' Choice TV Awards averaged just over 1 million viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – The start of ABC's two-hour “Rookie Blue” premiere averaged 5.71 million viewers to win the 9 p.m. hour, coming in second with a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49. CBS' repeats of “Two and a Half Men” and “The Millers” averaged 4.83 million viewers for second and won the hour with a 1.2 key demo rating. FOX's “Gang Related” averaged 2.62 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, compared to the 2.58 million viewers and 0.9 key demo rating for two episodes of “Undateable” on NBC. The CW's awards telecast averaged 1.07 million viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – ABC closed primetime in first overall with 5.7 million viewers for “Rookie Blue,” which stayed second with a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49. CBS' “Elementary” repeat averaged 4.15 million viewers for second overall and finished third with a 0.7 key demo rating. NBC's “Last Comic Standing” won the hour with a 1.4 key demo rating and finished third with 4.005 million viewers.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

