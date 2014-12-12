TV Ratings: ‘Big Bang Theory’ leads CBS Thursday, tiny ‘Gracepoint’ finale bump

Fast National ratings for Thursday, December 11, 2014.

With “The Big Bang Theory” leading the way, CBS won every second of primetime in basically every key measure on Thursday. Or course, CBS also had the Thursday Night Football preemptions in both St. Louis and Phoenix, but the network will still have won Thursday regardless.

There were few other notables on a slow Thursday.

“Gracepoint” got a very tiny overall bump for its finale, while FOX's “Bones” was actually down 20 percent in its 200th episode. “Bad Judge,” “A to Z,” “Vampire Diaries” and “Reign” were up by a negligible 0.1 over either their last Fast National or Live total.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.4 rating for Thursday night, rather far ahead of the 1.0 rating for NBC and FOX in the key demographic. ABC and The CW both averaged a 0.7 key demo rating.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 10.25 million viewers and a 6.3 rating/11 share for Thursday night. Nobody else was close. FOX was second with 4.74 million viewers and a 2.9/5, topping NBC's 2.4/4 and 3.805 million viewers. ABC averaged a 2.0/3 and 2.9 million viewers, followed by the 1.61 million viewers and 1.1/2 for The CW for Thursday primetime.

8 p.m. – CBS started primetime strong with “The Big Bang Theory” (15.76 million viewers and a 4.0 key demo rating) and “Mom” (11.53 million and a 2.8 key demo). FOX's “Bones” averaged 5.48 million viewers for its 200th episode, topping NBC's “Biggest Loser” (4.3 million and a 1.1 key demo) and ABC's “The Taste” (3.13 million and a 0.8 key demo). The CW's “The Vampire Diaries” averaged 1.795 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – Football inflated “Two and a Half Men” (10.03 million and a 2.5 key demo) and “The McCarthys” (7.71 million and a 1.8 key demo) episodes kept CBS in first for the 9 p.m. hour. FOX's “Gracepoint” finale averaged 3.99 million viewers for second and tied for second with a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “The Taste” was third with 3.16 million viewers and fourth with a 0.8 key demo rating. NBC followed with weak numbers for “Bad Judge” (3.77 million and a 1.1 key demo) and weaker numbers for “A to Z” (2.52 million and a 0.8 key demo). The CW's “Reign” averaged 1.42 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Elementary” won the 10 p.m. hour with 8.24 million viewers and a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49, numbers that are certain to go down. NBC's repeat airing of “Blake Shelton's Not-So-Family Christmas” drew 3.97 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, topping 2.41 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating for a repeat of “How To Get Away With Murder” on ABC.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.