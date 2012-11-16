TV Ratings: ‘Big Bang Theory’ leads rising CBS Thursday lineup

Fast National ratings for Thursday, November 15, 2012.
It looks like “The Big Bang Theory” is going to hit a series high audience for the second consecutive week. Coupled with a season high among young viewers, “Big Bang” helped boost the entire CBS lineup, as the network won Thursday in all key measures.
Meanwhile, it was a second night of week-to-week growth for FOX’s “The X Factor,” which didn’t help “Glee,” which continues to sink.
There were also week-to-week declines for ABC’s “Last Resort” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” plus The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries” and “Beauty and the Beast.” NBC’s comedies were also down, though that was more a function of last week’s “The Voice” airing than anything else.
On to the numbers…
Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 3.4 rating for Thursday night, easily tops in the key demographic. ABC and FOX tied for second with a 2.2 key demo rating, beating the 1.4 for NBC and The CW’s 0.9 key demo rating.
Overall, CBS won even more handily with an average of 13.62 million viewers and an 8.5 rating/14 share, compared to the 4.6/6 and 6.875 million viewers for ABC for Thursday night. FOX wasn’t far behind ABC with a 3.9/6 and 6.28 million viewers, a good way ahead of the 2.4/4 and 3.7 million viewers for NBC. The CW averaged a 1.4/2 and 2.21 million viewers.
8 p.m. – “The Big Bang Theory” (17.39 million viewers and a 5.5 key demo rating) and “Two and a Half Men” (13.9 million and a 4.1 key demo rating) dominated the 8 p.m. hour for CBS. FOX’s “The X Factor” was a distant second with 7.285 million viewers and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Last Resort” was third overall with 5.82 million viewers and third with a 1.3 key demo rating, at least beating The CW this week. NBC’s “30 Rock” (3.41 million and a 1.2 key demo) and “Up All Night” (3.12 million and a 1.3 key demo) followed. On The CW, “The Vampire Diaries” averaged nearly 2.8 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating (beating “30 Rock” in the key demo for the first half-hour).
9 p.m. – “Person of Interest” comfortably won the 9 p.m. hour overall with 14.51 million viewers and tied for first with a 3.1 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” averaged 8.66 million viewers and a 3.1 key demo rating. FOX’s “Glee” slipped to 5.28 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating for a heavily hyped “Grease”-infused episode. On NBC, “The Office” (4.15 million and a 2.0 key demo) and “Parks and Recreation” (3.57 million and a 1.7 key demo) followed. The CW’s “Beauty and the Beast” averaged 1.62 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – “Elementary” completed CBS’ primetime sweep with 10.72 million viewers and a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Scandal” was up week-to-week with 6.14 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating. NBC trailed with 3,99 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating for “Rock Center.”
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
I know it’s irrelevant since it is 30 Rock’s last season, but how does it pull such low numbers? Does it do significantly in live+3 and live+7 given audience overlap with Big Bang and the fact that all the cool kids are out carousing around on Thursday nights?
John – Percentage-wise, “30 Rock” gets a 50% bump in the key demo and 35+% overall, which are both quite fine. But, realistically, people just don’t watch “30 Rock.” This is a show that, were it not for NBC being NBC, could have been cancelled four or five years ago… Sadly… But not “sadly,” I guess, since we got those seasons…
-Daniel
I know Last Resort is a show that is still finding its footing, and has some rough patches. But I can’t believe that ABC gave it this ridiculous competitive time slot.
Considering EVEN NBC managed to successfully establish Revolution as a hit new show for them, by using the Voice as a lead in.
Why did ABC decide throw Last Resort to the wolves like this?
ABC probably thinks it can revitalized the time slot with new programming. Which still has not been successful strategy. At least it’s better than giving up and putting a reality/News type show in the slot like NBC did with Thursday 10 pm hour.
Last Resort symbolizes return of adult substantive programing to broadcast. I really wanted Shawn Ryan last show The Chicago Code do that and also bring back complex crime drama to broadcast.
As for Revolution I have stopped watching after episode 5 for 3 reasons.
1.inexperienced leads with exception of Burke and Eposito
2.Mediocre story telling with too much sentimentality.
3.Just feels like another genre show with either low expectations or no Aspiration.
Broadcast continue for me to be an alternative for scripted fare.
Jobin00 – ABC didn’t have a wealth of options. They had no time slot that was going to be a compatible lead-in, so they had to hope and pray that they could promote it into being a self-starter. And they promoted the heck out of it, so really it wasn’t thrown to the wolves at all. Relentless ads during college football. Huge banner billboards. Commercials that marketed the show to almost any imaginable demographic.
It still didn’t work…
-Daniel
I understand the promoted it beyond all belief, but have there really been any new shows that have been self starters over the past few years?
It just seems that only new shows + good lead-in are the only shows that have a hope of turning into a true success. Promotion obviously helps the equation, but to me it seems like a distant second, to its lead, in factoring in the ability for a successful launch of a new show.
Jobin00 – From ABC’s POV, “Lost” was a self-starter and “Desperate Housewives” was a self-starter and “Modern Family” was a self-starter. Relatively speaking, ABC has had a number of self-starters in the past decade or so… And it was all they could do. “Last Resort” would have been an awful match post-comedies on Wednesday or post “Revenge” on Sunday or post-“Grey’s Anatomy” on Thursday. They could have put it on on Friday and hoped it could be a self-starter there with no competition, but this seemed to show more confidence and it also was a time period that would [and has] allow them to be a tiny bit more patient than they might be elsewhere…
-Daniel
Lost/Housewives was ages ago at this point though.
Problem is ABC developed a show that isn’t compatiable with anything in its current lineup, so going in they knew this was going to be an issue the instant they made it into a series.
I just think the goal of a network with a new show is to open it up to as many eyeballs as possible, because ratings are usually going to decay as the show ages (during the intial season, and between seasons).
Putting it on Thursday’s at 8 pm capped the ceiling extremely low, because there were so many other people watching the other shows in the same time slot.
It’s fine if they plan on keeping Last Resort in the same time slot for the future, but if they move it to a new time/night, the show structure isn’t going to allow an increase in from their current ratings (unless the Live+3 / +7 is really good).
Dan, as its ratings continues to slide, do you think that CBS is regretting putting Elementary in its post SB slot? Wouldn’t it have been better if they chose to put Person of Interest in that slot instead?
Will – Ratings aren’t really continuing to slide. CBS only made the announcement last week and “Elementary” went down a hair and then this week it went up a hair. In the balance? Flat. And that’s what CBS gave “Elementary” the post-SB slot to shift. Realistically, “Person of Interest” is a hit and it doesn’t require SB exposure. CBS gave “PoI” its boost by putting “Two and a Half Men” in the 8:30 slot to combat the big losses that everything else there had last year and while it’s made a little difference, it hasn’t impacted the “PoI” audience notably.
To me, because “Elementary” is Sherlock Holmes, it’s a known property and maybe some viewers didn’t realize was happening and the Super Bowl will bring people into that world, especially on the assumption that episode will be stunted with either Irene Adler or Moriarty. So it still makes relative sense, assuming the show doesn’t go off a cliff, ratings-wise, in the weeks to come…
-Daniel
What do you think will be the next show to be cancelled? and a few weeks back you said you had faith in glee being brought back. But three weeks in a row the ratings have been at a series low.