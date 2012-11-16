TV Ratings: ‘Big Bang Theory’ leads rising CBS Thursday lineup

Fast National ratings for Thursday, November 15, 2012.

It looks like “The Big Bang Theory” is going to hit a series high audience for the second consecutive week. Coupled with a season high among young viewers, “Big Bang” helped boost the entire CBS lineup, as the network won Thursday in all key measures.

Meanwhile, it was a second night of week-to-week growth for FOX’s “The X Factor,” which didn’t help “Glee,” which continues to sink.

There were also week-to-week declines for ABC’s “Last Resort” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” plus The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries” and “Beauty and the Beast.” NBC’s comedies were also down, though that was more a function of last week’s “The Voice” airing than anything else.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 3.4 rating for Thursday night, easily tops in the key demographic. ABC and FOX tied for second with a 2.2 key demo rating, beating the 1.4 for NBC and The CW’s 0.9 key demo rating.

Overall, CBS won even more handily with an average of 13.62 million viewers and an 8.5 rating/14 share, compared to the 4.6/6 and 6.875 million viewers for ABC for Thursday night. FOX wasn’t far behind ABC with a 3.9/6 and 6.28 million viewers, a good way ahead of the 2.4/4 and 3.7 million viewers for NBC. The CW averaged a 1.4/2 and 2.21 million viewers.

8 p.m. – “The Big Bang Theory” (17.39 million viewers and a 5.5 key demo rating) and “Two and a Half Men” (13.9 million and a 4.1 key demo rating) dominated the 8 p.m. hour for CBS. FOX’s “The X Factor” was a distant second with 7.285 million viewers and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Last Resort” was third overall with 5.82 million viewers and third with a 1.3 key demo rating, at least beating The CW this week. NBC’s “30 Rock” (3.41 million and a 1.2 key demo) and “Up All Night” (3.12 million and a 1.3 key demo) followed. On The CW, “The Vampire Diaries” averaged nearly 2.8 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating (beating “30 Rock” in the key demo for the first half-hour).

9 p.m. – “Person of Interest” comfortably won the 9 p.m. hour overall with 14.51 million viewers and tied for first with a 3.1 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” averaged 8.66 million viewers and a 3.1 key demo rating. FOX’s “Glee” slipped to 5.28 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating for a heavily hyped “Grease”-infused episode. On NBC, “The Office” (4.15 million and a 2.0 key demo) and “Parks and Recreation” (3.57 million and a 1.7 key demo) followed. The CW’s “Beauty and the Beast” averaged 1.62 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Elementary” completed CBS’ primetime sweep with 10.72 million viewers and a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Scandal” was up week-to-week with 6.14 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating. NBC trailed with 3,99 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating for “Rock Center.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.