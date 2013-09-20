TV Ratings: ‘Big Bang Theory’ repeats lead CBS past ‘X Factor’ and ‘Quiz’ on Thursday

CBS

Fast National ratings for Thursday, September 19, 2013.

ABC aired the “Wipeout” season finale, NBC capped off the unsuccessful run of “Million Second Quiz” and FOX aired an hour of new “X Factor,” but Thursday’s two highest rated shows were repeats of “The Big Bang Theory,” as CBS won the night in all key measures.

[Note that NBC had the Chiefs-Eagles Thursday NFL game in Kansas City, while ABC had the game in Philadelphia.]

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.6 rating, edging out FOX’s 1.5 rating in the key demographic for Thursday night. ABC and NBC both averaged a 1.3 key demo rating, while The CW had a 0.2 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, CBS had more breathing room, averaging an estimated 6.72 million viewers and a 4.4 rating/7 share, beating NBC’s 3.2/5 and 5.07 million viewers for Thursday primetime. ABC’s 3.0/5 and 4.52 million viewers nipped FOX’s 2.9/5 and 4.46 million viewers. And The CW averaged a 0.5/1 and 687,000 viewers.

8 p.m. – CBS won the 8 p.m. hour overall and finished a close second among adults 18-49 with repeats of “The Big Bang Theory” (8.94 million and a 2.1 key demo) and “Two and a Half Men” (7.03 million and 1.6 key demo). FOX’s “The X Factor” was second with 6.07 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.9 key demo rating, both down only a hair from the comparable hour last week, but also a series low. NBC’s “Million Second Quiz” averaged 4.77 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating, compared to the 4.415 million viewers and 1.2 key demo rating for ABC’s “Wipeout” finale. The CW’s repeat of “The Vampire Diaries” averaged 816,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – Repeats of “The Big Bang Theory” and “Two and a Half Men” averaged 7.255 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating to win the 8 p.m. hour for CBS. NBC’s “Million Second Quiz” rose to 6.07 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating in its final hour, topping the 5.06 million viewers and 1.4 key demo rating for a “Grey’s Anatomy” repeat on ABC. FOX was fourth with encores of “Dads” (3.02 million and a 1.2 key demo) and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (2.67 million and a 1.1 key demo). The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” encore averaged 558,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – A repeat of “Elementary” won the 10 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 4.97 million viewers and tied for second with a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s news special “Valerie’s Story” averaged 4.36 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating. ABC’s repeat of “Scandal” won the hour with a 1.2 key demo rating and finished third with 4.07 million viewers.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.