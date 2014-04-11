TV Ratings: ‘Big Bang Theory’ & ‘Scandal’ lead to Thursday tie

Fast affiliate ratings for Thursday, April 10, 2014.

Even with its lowest rating of the season, “The Big Bang Theory” was still Thursday's highest-rated show, and carried CBS to a tie for first among viewers 18-49 – and an easy win in total viewers – with “Scandal”-led ABC.

For the night, , CBS and ABC both averaged a 2.4 rating among young adults, with CBS grabbing 9.76 million viewers and ABC 7.92 million. FOX was third with a 1.4 rating and 5 million viewers, followed by NBC (1.0, 2.95 million) and the CW (.04, 1.05 million).

8 p.m. — The combination of “Big Bang Theory” (4.6, 15.99 million) and “The Millers” (2.6, 10.24 million) easily won the hour for CBS, followed by “Shark Tank” on ABC (1.6, 6.57 million), “Hell's Kitchen” on FOX (1.4, 4.08 million), NBC's combo of “Community” (0.8, 2.62 million) and “Parks and Recreation” (1.0, 2.56 million) and a “Vampire Diaries” repeat on the CW (0.3, 906,000).

9 p.m. — ABC pushed into first place in the demo with “Grey's Anatomy” (2.5, 8.09 million), though CBS' combo of “Two and a Half Men” (2.4, 9.62 million) and “The Crazy Ones” (1.7, 6.92 million) averaged a slightly larger overall audience. FOX was in third with the shrinking “American Idol” (1.7, 7.53 million) and “Surviving Jack” (1.2, 4.33 million), followed by a “Hollywood Game Night” repeat on NBC (0.9, 2.65 million) and “Reign” on the CW (0.4, 1.19 million).

10 p.m. — The penultimate “Scandal” of the season easily won the hour (3.0, 9.08 million), followed by CBS' “Elementary” (1.7, 7.91 million) and NBC's “Parenthood” (1.1, 3.62 million).

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.