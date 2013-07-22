TV Ratings: ‘Big Brother,’ ‘ADHD’ premiere help CBS, FOX split Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, July 21, 2013.

Another rising episode of “Big Brother” helped CBS lead Sunday night overall and while FOX’s primetime preview of “Animation Domination High Def” didn’t play a bit role, it was part of FOX’s Sunday tie among young viewers.

Among adults 18-49, CBS and FOX both averaged a 1.1 rating for Sunday night, topping the key demographic. [CBS had the advantage for the three hours the two networks went head-to-head.] ABC was a close third with a 0.9 key demo rating, followed by the 0.8 key demo rating for NBC.

Overall, though, CBS won Sunday night easily, averaging 5.24 million viewers and a 3.4 rating/6 share. NBC was second with a 2.2/4 and 3.49 million viewers, nipping the 2.2/4 and 3.46 million viewers for ABC. FOX was fourth with a 1.5/3 and 2.56 million viewers.

7 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first overall with 7.66 million viewers for “60 Minutes,” but the newsmagazine finished second with a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” repeat was second with 4.945 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.0 key demo rating. NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” encore was third with 2.5 million viewers and fourth with a 0.5 key demo rating. FOX’s repeats of “American Dad” and “The Simpsons” averaged 1.785 million viewers for fourth and a 0.8 key demo rating to tie for second.

8 p.m. – “Big Brother” continued its mid-summer surge for CBS with 6.835 million viewers and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49 in the 8 p.m. hour. NBC moved up to second overall with 4.51 million viewers for its “America’s Got Talent” encore, which tied for third with a 1.0 key demo rating. ABC’s “Celebrity Wife Swap” averaged 3.045 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating. FOX’s repeats of “The Simpsons” and “Bob’s Burgers” finished fourth with 2.99 million viewers and second with a 1.4 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – NBC moved into first in the 9 p.m. hour with 4.06 million viewers for a “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” repeat, which finished third with a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ repeat of “The Good Wife” was second with 3.11 million viewers and fourth with a 0.7 key demo rating. ABC’s “Whodunnit?” was third with 2.92 million viewers and second with a 1.0 key demo rating. FOX was fourth overall but first in the key demo with a “Family Guy” repeat (3.29 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating) and a preview of the late-night “Animation Domination High Def” block (2.505 million and a 1.1 key demo rating).

10 p.m. – A “Mentalist” repeat won the 10 p.m. hour for CBS with 3.37 million viewers and was part of a three-way tie with a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Castle” repeat averaged 2.92 million viewers, just ahead of the 2.91 million viewers for NBC’s “Crossing Lines” repeat, as both show also averaged a 0.6 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.