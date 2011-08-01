TV Ratings: Big ‘Brother’ audience leads CBS on Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, July 31, 2011.

CBS got big audiences for “60 Minutes” and “Big Brother” in the early evening, helping the network hold off the late-evening strength for ABC’s “The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All” special.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.6 rating for the night, edging out the 1.5 rating for FOX and ABC’s 1.3 rating in the key demographic. NBC was fourth with a 0.8 rating.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 6.61 million viewers for the night, with a 4.1 rating/7 share. ABC was a distant second with 5.04 million viewers and a 3.2/6. NBC’s 2.4/4 and 3.8 million viewers and FOX’s 1.7/3 and 3.14 million viewers followed.

7 p.m. – With 8.82 million viewers and a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49, CBS’ “60 Minutes” won the 7 p.m. hour. ABC’s 4.81 million viewers for “America’s Funniest Home Videos” finished second, while NBC’s “Dateline” was third with 4.28 million viewers. FOX’s “American Dad” and “Bob’s Burgers” were fourth with 2.03 million viewers.

8 p.m. – “Big Brother” averaged 8.06 million viewers and a whopping 2.8 key demo rating, easily winning the 8 p.m. hour for CBS. ABC was a distant second overall with 4.5 million viewers for “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.” NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” repeat was third overall with 3.735 million viewers. On FOX, “The Simpsons” and “The Cleveland Show” averaged 3.45 million viewers for fourth and a 1.6 key demo rating for second.

9 p.m. – ABC moved into first overall with an underwhelming 5.11 million viewers for “The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All” in the 9 p.m. hour, averaging a 1.5 rating for second in the 18-49 demo. CBS was second overall with 4.41 million viewers for “Same Name,” which had a 1.4 key demo rating. NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” was fourth overall with 4.28 million viewers. FOX’s “Family Guy” and “American Dad” finished fourth overall with 3.94 million viewers, but won the hour with a 2.0 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “The Men Tell All” improved to 5.75 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating to win the 10 p.m. hour for ABC. “CSI: Miami” was second for CBS with 5.15 million viewers. NBC’s new “Marriage Ref” averaged 2.89 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating in third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

