TV Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ leads CBS Sunday, while ‘Rising Star’ drops again

Fast National ratings for Sunday, July 27, 2014.

“Big Brother,” “Unforgettable” and “Reckless” were all steady for CBS, leading the network to Sunday victories in all key measures.

Animation repeats put FOX in second overall (and first in the 18-34 demo), while ABC was second overall, as “Rising Star” continued to lose steam after a couple seemingly encouraging weeks.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.2 rating for Sunday night, topping FOX's 1.0 rating in the key demographic. ABC and NBC both averaged a 0.7 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 6.19 million viewers for Sunday primetime along with a 3.9 rating/7 share. ABC was a distant second with 3.33 million viewers and a 2.0/4, topping NBC's 2.97 million viewers and a 1.9/3. FOX averaged 2.24 million viewers and a 1.3/2 for the night.

7 p.m. – “60 Minutes” started primetime in first for CBS with 7.66 million viewers, also winning the 7 p.m. hour with a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “Wipeout” was second with 2.99 million viewers and tied for second with a 0.7 key demo rating. An “American Ninja Warrior” encore averaged 2.52 million viewers for third and a 0.6 key demo rating for fourth, compared to the 1.53 million viewers and 0.7 key demo rating averaged by repeats of “American Dad” and “Bob's Burgers” on FOX.

8 p.m. – CBS stayed in first for the 8 p.m. hour with 6.52 million viewers and a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49 for “Big Brother.” NBC's “American Ninja Warrior” encore was second overall with 3.46 million viewers and third with a 0.9 key demo rating, topping the 3.35 million viewers and 0.8 key demo rating for ABC's “Wipeout.” FOX's two “Simpsons” repeats averaged 2.37 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Unforgettable” maintained CBS' overall lead with 6.385 million viewers in the 9 p.m. hour, but the network slipped to second with a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “Rising Star” averaged 3.55 million viewers for second and a 0.9 key demo rating for third. FOX's “Family Guy” and “American Dad” repeats averaged 2.81 million viewers for third and won the hour with a 1.4 key demo rating, while NBC's “Chicago Fire” repeat trailed with 2.58 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Reckless” led the 10 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 4.2 million viewers, finishing tied for second with a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “Castle” repeat was second with 3.44 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating, compared to the 3.305 million viewers and 0.7 key demo rating for NBC's “Chicago PD” repeat.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.