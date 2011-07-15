TV Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ lets CBS edge out ABC on Thursday

Fast National ratings for Thursday, July 14, 2011.

Although it was down from last Thursday’s premiere, CBS’ “Big Brother” still dominated the 9 p.m. hour and helped the network eke out slim Thursday night wins over ABC’s originals.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.6 rating, nipping ABC’s 1.5 rating and the 1.3 rating for FOX in the key demographic. NBC averaged a 0.8 rating and The CW did a 0.4 rating.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 6.15 million viewers and a 3.8 rating/7 share, again holding off ABC, which averaged 5.45 million viewers and a 3.3/6. FOX averaged a 2.5/5 and 4.08 million viewers for third. NBC’s 1.4/3 and 2.2 million viewers and The CW’s 0.7/1 and 1.12 million viewers trailed.

[Note: Univision got ratings in early enough for me to observe that Univision averaged 2.8 million viewers and a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49, so better than NBC on both counts.]

8 p.m. – ABC started the night in first with 6.37 million viewers and a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49 for “Wipeout” in the 8 p.m. hour. CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory” and “Rules of Engagement” were second overall with 5.58 million viewers. FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” results show averaged 5.21 million viewers for third overall and a 1.6 rating for second in the key demographic. NBC averaged 2.13 million viewers for “Community” and “Parks and Recreation” episodes and The CW got 1.04 million for a “Vampire Diaries” episode.

9 p.m. – “Big Brother” averaged 6.48 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo rating (off from 7.7 million and a 2.7 demo on premiere night) for CBS, ranking as Thursday’s most-watched program overall and in the demo. ABC’s “Expedition Impossible” also took a big drop from last week, averaging 4.64 million viewers and a 1.3 demo rating. FOX’s “Glee” averaged 2.94 million viewers, more than the 2.49 million for NBC’s “The Office” and “30 Rock” and the 1.2 million for The CW’s “Nikita.”

10 p.m. – CBS stayed in first overall for the 10 p.m. hour with nearly 6.4 million viewers for “The Mentalist.” ABC’s newly renewed “Rookie Blue” averaged 5.33 million viewers for second and narrowly won the hour with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s new “Love Bites” was third with 1.99 million viewers and a 0.7 demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.