TV Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Sunday rises for CBS

07.08.13 5 years ago
Fast National ratings for Sunday, July 7, 2013.
Is controversy about racist and homophobic houseguests beginning to actually boost CBS’ “Big Brother”? Certainly this week’s Sunday installment got a reasonable bump from last Sunday, helping CBS win comfortably overall and tie for the night among young viewers.
There were few other Sunday notables, though NBC’s “Crossing Lines” lost a chunk of viewers, while ABC’s “Whodunnit?” continued to struggle.
For the night, FOX and CBS both averaged a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49, tops in the key demographic. [CBS had the slim advantage for the three primetime hours that the two networks shared.] NBC and ABC both averaged a 0.9 key demo rating.
Overall, CBS won easily with an estimated 5.43 million viewers and a 3.5 rating/6 share for Sunday primetime, beating NBC’s 2.3/4 and 3.67 million viewers. ABC was a close third with a 2.1/4 and 3.34 million viewers, while FOX averaged a 1.6/3 and 2.66 million viewers.
7 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first with 7.55 million viewers and a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 for “60 Minutes.” ABC’s repeat of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was second with 4.47 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating. NBC’s encore of “America’s Got Talent” averaged 3.28 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating, with FOX’s repeats of “The Cleveland Show” and “The Simpsons” averaging 1.84 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating.
8 p.m. – “Big Brother” averaged 6.25 million viewers and a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49, up in both viewers and the key demo for CBS in the 8 p.m. hour. NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” encore rose to second with 4.96 million viewers and finished third with a 1.3 key demo rating. ABC’s “Celebrity Wife Swap” slipped a tiny bit to 2.89 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, compared to the 2.88 million viewers and 1.4 key demo rating for FOX’s repeats of “The Simpsons” and “Bob’s Burgers.”
9 p.m. – An encore of “Under the Dome” won the 9 p.m. hour for CBS with 4.1 million viewers and finished third with a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” repeat was second with 3.6 million viewers and fourth with a 0.8 key demo rating. FOX’s repeats of “Family Guy” and “American Dad” won the hour with a 1.6 key demo rating and finished third with 3.27 million viewers. ABC’s “Whodunnit?” trailed with 2.99 million viewers and came in second with a 1.0 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – CBS closed its overall primetime sweep with 3.81 million viewers for a repeat of “The Mentalist,” which also finished first with a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Castle” repeat was second with 3.01 million viewers and tied for second with a 0.6 key demo rating. NBC’s “Crossing Lines” averaged only 2.85 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

