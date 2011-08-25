TV Ratings: ‘Big Brother,’ ‘Talent’ crush ‘Buried Treasure,’ ‘Happy Endings’ on Wednesday

NBC

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, August 24, 2011.

Wednesday night’s eclectic assortment of offerings included the series premiere of FOX’s “Buried Treasure” and a somewhat random new episode of ABC’s “Happy Endings,” but viewers gravitated toward CBS’ “Big Brother” and NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” as usual.

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.0 rating for the night, edging out CBS’ 1.8 rating in the key demographic. ABC was third with a 1.4 rating. FOX averaged a 0.9 rating, better than The CW’s 0.4 rating.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 7.28 million viewers in primetime along with a 4.4 rating/7 share, which topped the 4.1/7 and 6.33 million viewers for CBS. ABC was third with a 2.8/5 and 4.22 million viewers. FOX had a 1.9/3 and 3.05 million viewers for the night, with The CW’s 0.7/1 and 1.01 million viewers trailing.

[Univision averaged 3.47 million viewers for primetime and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49, good for fourth overall and third in the key demographic.]

8 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first with 7.7 million viewers and a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49 for “Big Brother,” which slipped slightly from last week’s season highs. NBC’s “Minute To Win It” averaged 5.68 million viewers, ahead of the 4.43 million viewers for “The Middle” and “Modern Family.” FOX’s series premiere of “Buried Treasure” stirred up little enthusiasm with 3.65 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating. The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” finished fifth with a 1.13 million viewers.

9 p.m. – NBC moved into first for the 9 p.m. hour with 10.73 million viewers and a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49. CBS dropped to second with 5.22 million viewers. ABC was third with a “Modern Family” repeat (4.8 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating) and a new “Happy Endings” (3.11 million and a 1.4 key demo rating). FOX averaged 2.46 million viewers for “House,” beating the 881,000 viewers for “America’s Next Top Model” on The CW.

10 p.m. – CBS’ “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” closed primetime in first overall with 6.08 million viewers. NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” averaged 5.44 million viewers for second and won the hour with a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Primetime Nightline” was third with 4.28 million viewers.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.