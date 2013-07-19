TV Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ tops ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ to lead CBS Thursday

Fast National ratings for Thursday, July 18, 2013.

After spending last week in a deadlock, CBS’ rising “Big Brother” topped FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen,” helping CBS win Thursday night both overall and among young viewers.

Among other Thursday notables, ABC’s “Wipeout” and “Rookie Blue” were up by small amounts, while NBC’s “The Winner Is” and “Hollywood Game Night” were down by nearly equally irrelevant quantities.

For the night, CBS averaged a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49, edging out FOX’s 1.6 rating for Thursday in the key demographic. ABC’s 1.0 key demo rating, NBC’s 0.9 key demo rating and the 0.2 key demo rating for The CW followed.

Overall, CBS averaged a 3.9 rating/7 share and 5.95 million viewers for Thursday, easily topping the 3.0/5 and 4.66 million viewers for ABC for the night. FOX’s 2.6/4 and 3.86 million viewers and the 2.4/4 and 3.82 million viewers for NBC followed, while The CW averaged 653,000 viewers and a 0.5/1.





8 p.m. – Repeats of “The Big Bang Theory” and “Two and a Half Men” comfortably won the 8 p.m. hour for CBS with 6.6 million viewers and a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Wipeout” was second with 4.17 million viewers and third with a 1.1 key demo rating. NBC’s “The Winner Is” encore was third with 3.65 million viewers and fourth with a 0.8 key demo rating. FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” encore was second with a 1.2 key demo rating and fourth with 3.02 million viewers. And The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries” repeat averaged 755,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – The latest “Big Brother” results show averaged 6.67 million viewers and a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49, up over both last week’s episode and over the comparable installment last year. FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” averaged 4.71 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating, on par with last week and good for second. ABC’s “Motive” was third with 4.61 million viewers and fourth with a 0.8 key demo rating, compared to the 3.89 million viewers and 0.9 key demo rating for NBC’s new “The Winner Is.”

10 p.m. – “Rookie Blue” won the 10 p.m. hour overall for ABC with 5.2 million viewers and finished tied for second with a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Elementary” repeat was second with 4.59 million viewers and also did a 1.1 key demo rating. NBC’s “Hollywood Game Night” averaged 3.9 million viewers and an hour-winning 1.2 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.