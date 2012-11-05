TV Ratings: Big Cowboys-Falcons numbers lift NBC to easy Sunday wins

#The Good Wife #Sunday Night Football #Bob's Burgers #Family Guy #The Simpsons
11.05.12 6 years ago
Fast National ratings for Sunday, November 4, 2012.
The Sunday Night Football showdown between the undefeated Falcons and reliably popular Cowboys gave NBC its biggest pigskin audience in over a month and carried the network to an easy Sunday win in all measures. 
NBC’s only real competition came from CBS, which was boosted by the decision to run double-header football into primetime on Sunday nights.
Meanwhile, ABC’s “Once Upon a Time” was up, but its Sunday drama colleagues “Revenge” and “666 Park Avenue” both had small drops. 
On to the numbers…
Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 6.1 rating, far ahead of CBS’ 3.3 rating in the key demographic. ABC averaged a 2.3 key demo rating, while FOX averaged a 2.0 key demo rating for Sunday night.
Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 15.86 million viewers and a 9.7 rating/15 share for Sunday primetime, topping the 8.6/13 and 13.68 million viewers for CBS. ABC was a distant third with a 4.4/7 and 7.22 million viewers, topping FOX’s 2.5/4 and 4.4 million viewers.
7 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first with 22.18 million viewers and a 6.4 rating among adults 18-49 for football and the first half of “60 Minutes.” NBC’s “Football Night in America” averaged 9.07 million viewers and a 3.3 key demo rating (on the high side, reflecting a competitive game that looped back into West Coast primetime, maybe?). ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was third overall with 6.97 million viewers and tied for third with a 1.7 key demo rating. FOX was fourth with a repeat of “The Simpsons” (3.7 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo) and the season premiere of “The Cleveland Show” (4.09 million and a 1.9 key demo). 
8 p.m. – NBC’s football averaged 17.88 million viewers and a 6.7 rating among adults 18-49 to win the 8 p.m. hour. CBS was second overall and third in the demo with “60 Minutes” (15.67 million and a 3.2 key demo) and “The Amazing Race” (10.69 million viewers and a 2.7 key demo). ABC’s “Once Upon a Time” averaged 10.1 million viewers for third and a strong 3.5 key demo rating for second. FOX’s “The Simpsons” (5.565 million viewers and a 2.6 key demo) and “Bob’s Burgers” (3.99 million and a 1.8 key demo) finished fourth.
9 p.m. – The Falcons and Cowboys averaged 19.22 million viewers and a 7.3 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC in the 9 p.m. hour. CBS remained second overall and dropped to fourth in the key demo with “The Amazing Race” (9.87 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo) and “The Good Wife” (9.24 million and a 1.6 key demo). ABC’s “Revenge” averaged 7.74 million viewers for third and a 2.6 key demo rating for second. FOX’s “Family Guy” (5.07 million and a 2.5 key demo rating) and “American Dad” (3.99 million and a 1.9 key demo) were fourth overall and third in the key demo.
10 p.m. – Sunday Night Football closed strong with 17.27 million viewers and a 7.0 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC in the 10 p.m. hour. CBS was second with 9.8 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating for “The Mentalist.” ABC’s “666 Park Avenue” dropped to 4.07 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Good Wife#Sunday Night Football#Bob's Burgers#Family Guy#The Simpsons
TAGS666 Park AvenueBOB'S BURGERSFAMILY GUYNIELSEN RATINGSONCE UPON A TIMERATINGSREVENGESundaySUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALLTHE AMAZING RACETHE GOOD WIFEThe MentalistTHE SIMPSONSTV RATINGS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP