TV Ratings: Big ‘Intelligence’ sampling boosts CBS Tuesday, while ‘Killer Women’ misfires

Fast National ratings for Monday, January 7, 2014.

“Intelligence” capitalized on a big “NCIS” lead-in to get a huge overall sampling on Tuesday night, helping CBS win primetime in all measures.

Among young viewers, the “Intelligence” preview wasn’t quite as massive, but CBS is likely quite pleased with reaching 16.5+ million eyeballs before next Monday’s time period premiere and also with the relatively limited tune-out at the half-hour for the Josh Holloway drama.

There was probably less pleasure over at ABC, where “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “The Goldbergs” and “Trophy Wife” all performed in their normal range, but “Killer Women” became the network’s second straight premiere to launch with under a 1.0 in the key demo.

FOX, meanwhile, may be wondering where the “New Girl” audience has disappeared to. “New Girl” was still FOX’s top Tuesday comedy in the key demo, but it finished behind both “Dads” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” overall.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.4 rating for Tuesday night, easily winning the key demographic. NBC was second with a 1.8 key demo rating, followed by the 1.5 rating for FOX and ABC. The CW averaged a 0.4 key demo rating for Tuesday.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 16.45 million viewers and a 10.1 rating/16 share for Tuesday night, beating the combined totals for the other four networks. NBC was second with 5.86 million viewers and a 3.7/6, followed by ABC’s 4.99 million viewers and a 3.1/5. FOX was fourth with a 1.9/3, beating the 1.12 million viewers and 0.7/1 for The CW.





8 p.m. – “NCIS” dominated the 8 p.m. hour with season high 20.65 million viewers and a 2.9 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” was a distant second with 6.48 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” averaged 5.38 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating for third. FOX was fourth with “Dads” (3.68 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo) and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (3.48 million and a 1.5 key demo). The CW’s repeat of “The Originals” averaged 1.09 million viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Intelligence” averaged 16.59 million viewers and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49 to win the 9 p.m. hour for CBS. [The half-hour splits are 17.375 million and a 2.5 key demo for 9 p.m. and 15.8 million and a 2.3 key demo for 9:30.] NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” was a rather distant second with 5.42 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating. ABC was third with “The Goldbergs” (5.37 million and a 1.7 key demo) and “Trophy Wife” (3.885 million and a 1.2 key demo) beating new episodes of “New Girl” (3.17 million and a 1.6 key demo) and “The Mindy Project” (2.59 million and a 1.3 key demo) on FOX. The CW’s “Supernatural” repeat averaged 1.15 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Person of Interest” completed CBS’ sweep with 12.11 million viewers and a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49 in the 10 p.m. hour. NBC’s “Chicago Fire” was second with 6.77 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating. On ABC, “Killer Women” premiered to 3.87 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating. [“Lucky 7” drew over 4.5 million viewers and did a 1.3 key demo rating back in September. You probably wanted to know that.]

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.