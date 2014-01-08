TV Ratings: Big ‘Intelligence’ sampling boosts CBS Tuesday, while ‘Killer Women’ misfires

Fast National ratings for Monday, January 7, 2014.
“Intelligence” capitalized on a big “NCIS” lead-in to get a huge overall sampling on Tuesday night, helping CBS win primetime in all measures.
Among young viewers, the “Intelligence” preview wasn’t quite as massive, but CBS is likely quite pleased with reaching 16.5+ million eyeballs before next Monday’s time period premiere and also with the relatively limited tune-out at the half-hour for the Josh Holloway drama.
There was probably less pleasure over at ABC, where “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “The Goldbergs” and “Trophy Wife” all performed in their normal range, but “Killer Women” became the network’s second straight premiere to launch with under a 1.0 in the key demo.
FOX, meanwhile, may be wondering where the “New Girl” audience has disappeared to. “New Girl” was still FOX’s top Tuesday comedy in the key demo, but it finished behind both “Dads” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” overall.
Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.4 rating for Tuesday night, easily winning the key demographic. NBC was second with a 1.8 key demo rating, followed by the 1.5 rating for FOX and ABC. The CW averaged a 0.4 key demo rating for Tuesday.
Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 16.45 million viewers and a 10.1 rating/16 share for Tuesday night, beating the combined totals for the other four networks. NBC was second with 5.86 million viewers and a 3.7/6, followed by ABC’s 4.99 million viewers and a 3.1/5. FOX was fourth with a 1.9/3, beating the 1.12 million viewers and 0.7/1 for The CW.
8 p.m. – “NCIS” dominated the 8 p.m. hour with season high 20.65 million viewers and a 2.9 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” was a distant second with 6.48 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” averaged 5.38 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating for third. FOX was fourth with “Dads” (3.68 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo) and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (3.48 million and a 1.5 key demo). The CW’s repeat of “The Originals” averaged 1.09 million viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – “Intelligence” averaged 16.59 million viewers and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49 to win the 9 p.m. hour for CBS. [The half-hour splits are 17.375 million and a 2.5 key demo for 9 p.m. and 15.8 million and a 2.3 key demo for 9:30.] NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” was a rather distant second with 5.42 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating. ABC was third with “The Goldbergs” (5.37 million and a 1.7 key demo) and “Trophy Wife” (3.885 million and a 1.2 key demo) beating new episodes of “New Girl” (3.17 million and a 1.6 key demo) and “The Mindy Project” (2.59 million and a 1.3 key demo) on FOX. The CW’s “Supernatural” repeat averaged 1.15 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – “Person of Interest” completed CBS’ sweep with 12.11 million viewers and a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49 in the 10 p.m. hour. NBC’s “Chicago Fire” was second with 6.77 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating. On ABC, “Killer Women” premiered to 3.87 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating. [“Lucky 7” drew over 4.5 million viewers and did a 1.3 key demo rating back in September. You probably wanted to know that.]
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
So probably no reason to watch that episode of Killer Women sitting on the DVR then? Maybe just cancel the series recording altogether since it likely won’t be around long?
ABC’s drama debuts this season:
SHIELD – 4.7
OUAT in Wonderland – 1.7
Betrayal – 1.5
Lucky 7 – 1.3
Killer Women – 0.9
The Assets – 0.7
Ouch
Ouch indeed. Sadly, I watched the pilot of every show on that list except “Betrayal,” and I wouldn’t call any of them ‘good’ unreservedly. Bad, bad year for ABC.
Dads performance is a bit surprising.
And what did ABC expect with a 1.1 lead-in in a graveyard? Mind Games will be the same. Poor Kyle Killen.
Ricardo – They promoted “Killer Women” a TON. And during lots of high profile events. However, they promoted it very strangely. “From Executive Producer Sofia Vergara”? Why did they ever thing that was a draw?
If “Dads” continues to perform like that, could it actually get a second season? It’s total viewers are higher this week and “New Girl” and “Brooklyn,” which seem like gimme renewals at this point.
So, the New Girl plummet. Merely a case of absolutely zero promotion or a reason to finally panic?
OhBoy – Not a reason to panic. But FOX *should* be concerned. And, as Ricardo notes, perplexed about the “Dads” thing. But “New Girl” will be back next year. It’s a lock. And it has that Super Bowl thing coming up.
Be solid if that ‘concern’ earns their top earning live action show an occasional promo. But maybe I overestimate what that might do.
OhBoy – I think you can safely assume that the Super Bowl episode will get promotion!
Instead of wondering where the “New Girl” audience has disappeared to, FOX and the show runners should wonder why the audience disappeared. I didn’t watch last night’s episode yet but the fall run of “New Girl” was pretty bad in my opinion. I’m not sure why FOX is wasting the post-super bowl slot for “New Girl,” instead of airing a new episode of say “Rake.”
I managed to watch this week’s episode and I thought it was better than any of the recent episodes in memory.