TV Ratings: Big ‘Modern Family’ return lifts ABC on Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, January 4, 2012.

Facing repeats and “I Get That A Lot” on CBS, ABC had no trouble sweeping Wednesday primetime with new comedies — “Modern Family” led the way — and “Revenge.”

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 3.3 rating, far ahead of CBS’ 2.0 rating in the key demographic. NBC and FOX both tied with a 1.0 rating, while The CW posted a 0.3 key demo rating.

Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 9.38 million viewers to go with a 5.8 rating/9 share for Wednesday night. CBS was second with 8.2 million viewers and a 5.3/8, more than doubling NBC’s 2.6/4 and 3.84 million viewers. FOX’s 1.7/3 and 2.69 million viewers and The CW’s 0.6/1.

[Univision averaged 3.51 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49.]

8 p.m. – ABC started primetime in first with “The Middle” (9.95 million viewers and a 3.0 key demo rating) and “Suburgatory” (8.73 million viewers and a 2.9 key demo rating). CBS’ “I Get That A Lot” drew a solid 8.32 million viewers and a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s repeats of “Up All Night” and “Whitney” averaged 3.33 million viewers to beat the 2.35 million for FOX’s “Glee” repeat. The CW’s “Secret Circle” repeat marathon continued and averaged 971,000 viewers for the hour.

9 p.m. – “Modern Family” (13.98 million viewers and a 5.6 key demo rating) and a big drop to “Happy Endings” (7.73 million viewers and a 3.3 key demo rating) dominated the 9 p.m. hour for ABC. CBS’ repeat of “Criminal Minds” averaged 8.21 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating for second. NBC’s “Harry’s Law” repeat averaged 4.46 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating, compared to the 3.02 million viewers and 1.2 key demo rating for FOX’s “Mobbed” special. The CW’s “Secret Circle” repeat averaged 838,000 viewers.

10 p.m. – CBS actually won the 10 p.m. hour overall with 8.06 million viewers for a repeat of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” which finished second with a 1.7 key demo rating. ABC’s “Revenge” was second with 7.96 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” repeat was third with 3.72 million viewers.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.