TV Ratings: Big ‘Scorpion’ drop pushes NBC into Monday lead, while ‘Sleepy Hollow’ steadies

Fast National ratings for Monday, October 6, 2014.

After posting an encouraging decline in its second week, CBS' “Scorpion” had a big Week 3 drop, combining with another weak performance from “NCIS: Los Angeles” to let NBC sneak in and win Monday in both the key demo and overall.

Just about everything, in fact, was in decline on Monday which meant that the 0.1 key demo decline for “The Blacklist” and a flat key demo week for “Sleepy Hollow” were both small victories, even if both shows were down in viewers.

“Scorpion” was off 19 percent from last week, while other shows with double-digit declines included “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “The Voice” and “Gotham.”

Transplanted to Monday, The CW's “The Originals” was the night's only return/premiere and it did solid key demo numbers, but failed to bring in a big audience. The CW is emphasizing time period improvement, noting “The Originals” bumped the Monday 8 p.m. average up 75 percent over last year.

On to the Fast National ratings…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 3.3 rating for Monday night, tops in the key demographic. CBS was second with a 2.6 key demo rating, followed by FOX's 2.1 key demo rating. ABC's 1.8 key demo rating and the 0.6 key demo rating for The CW followed for Monday.

Overall, NBC and CBS both averaged a 7.1 rating/11 share for Monday, but NBC's 11.54 million viewers edged out the 11.37 million viewers for CBS on the night. ABC actually had a 7.5/12 for the night, but averaged 11.32 million viewers for a close third. [It is, as always, entirely possible that that order could get shaken up in Finals.] There was a big drop to FOX's 5.37 million viewers and 3.2/5 in fourth. The CW averaged 1.21 million viewers and a 0.7/1 for the night.

8 p.m. – CBS started the night in first with “The Big Bang Theory” (15.54 million and a 4.4 key demo) and a “Big Bang Theory” repeat (11.87 million and a 2.9 key demo). ABC's “Dancing with the Stars” was second with 11.81 million viewers, but fourth with a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “The Voice” was a close third with 11.64 million viewers and a close second with a 3.3 key demo rating. The third week for FOX's “Gotham” was down to 6.28 million viewers in fourth and a 2.5 key demo rating in third. The CW's “The Originals” premiere averaged 1.35 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “The Voice” moved NBC into first for the 9 p.m. hour with 12.93 million viewers and a 3.9 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “Dancing” was second with 12.49 million viewers and moved up to third with a 1.9 key demo rating, compared to the 11.82 million viewers and 2.5 key demo rating for CBS' “Scorpion.” FOX's “Sleepy Hollow” was down to 4.46 million viewers, but stayed flat with a 1.7 key demo rating. The CW's “A Very Special Supernatural Special” averaged 1.07 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “The Blacklist” closed primetime in first with 10.05 million viewers and a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC. ABC's “Castle” was second with 9.65 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating, beating the 8.6 million viewers and 1.6 key demo rating for CBS' “NCIS: Los Angeles.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.