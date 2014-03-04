TV Ratings: ‘Blacklist’ drops but NBC cruises on Monday, while ‘Castle’ hits a low

Fast National ratings for Monday, March 3, 2014.

Both “The Voice” and “The Blacklist” were down a little from their strong premieres last Monday, but the hits still easily swept their hours and led NBC to primetime wins in all measures.

It was a Monday of mixed returns.

ABC's “The Bachelor: The Women Tell All” was off from recent airings and combined with an encore of “Mixology” to send “Castle” to a series low. Also declining on Monday were “How I Met Your Mother” and the season finale of “Almost Human.”

However, FOX got a small uptick for “The Following,” while The CW's “Star-Crossed” added a few viewers and was steady in the key demo as it appears to have leveled swiftly. And even with “HIMYM” dropping, the night's other three CBS comedies all ticked very slightly up..

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 3.9 rating for Monday night, far ahead of CBS' 2.1 rating in the key demographic. ABC's 1.8 key demo rating was third, followed closely by FOX's 1.6 key demo rating. The CW averaged a 0.3 key demo rating for Monday.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 14.12 million viewers and an 8.4 rating/13 share for Monday primetime. CBS was a distant second with 7.56 million viewers and a 4.8/8, compared to the 4.9/8 and 7.28 million viewers for ABC. FOX's 5.39 million viewers and 3.3/5 followed, with The CW averaged 1.03 million viewers and a 0.7/1 for the night.

8 p.m. – NBC's “The Voice” started primetime in first with 15.09 million viewers and a 4.3 rating among adults 18-49 in the 8 p.m. hour. CBS was second with “How I Met Your Mother” (9.11 million and a 3.3 key demo) and “2 Broke Girls” (8.43 million and a 2.6 key demo). ABC's “The Bachelor: The Women Tell All” averaged 7.93 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating for third. The season finale of “Almost Human” averaged 5.65 million and a 1.5 key demo rating, which is down from last week, but close enough that it could end up even in Finals. The CW's “Star-Crossed” averaged 1.185 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating in its third airing.

9 p.m. – “The Voice” rose to 16.12 million viewers and a 4.7 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC in the 9 p.m. hour. CBS stayed second with “Mike & Molly” (8.88 million and a 2.2 key demo) and “Mom” (8.38 million and a 2.0 key demo). ABC was third with “The Bachelor: The Women Tell All” (7.88 million and a 2.3 key demo) and a “Mixology” encore (3.69 million and a 1.1 key demo). FOX's “The Following” averaged 5.14 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating. On The CW, “Beauty and the Beast” averaged 879,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “The Blacklist” closed primetime in first with 11.065 million viewers and a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC. [“Blacklist” was down to a 2.4 key demo rating in its 10:30 half-hour split.] With a weakened lead-in, “Castle” slipped to 8.13 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating, but still had no trouble beating the 5.27 million and 1.2 key demo rating for CBS' “Intelligence.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.